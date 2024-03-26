Gilbert, Arizona. Powered By Pinnacle West. DenisTangneyJr/iStock via Getty Images

On our last coverage of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW), we gave it an official buy rating while noting that we would only get involved via covered calls.

While we like Pinnacle West Capital Corporation stock here, we really don't see an upward acceleration any time soon. Our best case is really 10% returns, with 5% coming from the dividend and 5% coming from earnings increasing. We don't see valuation expansion on the horizon. So if you believe us that you are set up for 10% returns, your best play is simply going the covered call route. This way, you can set up for a 15% annualized return with a higher margin of safety.

The stock has done modestly well since then, but as expected, there were no real fireworks.

We look at the recent results, the equity dilution and update our trading view.

Q4 2023

PNW's Q4 2023 results were slightly better than expected, with EPS doing a small beat. PNW has a very cyclical earnings profile for the calendar, and the bulk of the numbers are made up in the third quarter of the year. So, the Q4 2023 in isolation may look bad. But the results were a solid improvement from last year.

PNW's 2023 to 2022 delta was driven by record-breaking weather, and the biggest detractor was the all-too-familiar increase in interest expenses.

We see this even for PNW, which has one of the best debt maturity profiles.

Outlook

PNW emphasized the key win of the 2022 rate case and claw back of half the lost profits (read as return on equity allowance), improved the 2024 outlook for the company.

The total delta was about 29 cents at the midpoint.

There is likely to be some further hits via interest expense. We see this even for PNW, which has one of the best debt maturity profiles.

But those 2024 and 2025 maturities will dial up the expense ratio nonetheless, and beyond that PNW's capex program will add to that. Despite the overall increase in earnings, the company remains well below the 2021 run-rate of $5.47 per share.

This is what clawing back half means. Investors might remember how bad things were expected to get after that rate decision with an earnings run rate under $4.40 per share for 2024. One other factor here is that PNW did price its modestly large equity offering at a discount to the price at the time. This is what actually caused the earnings estimates to trend down further.

But the equity offering was worth it. It got S&P onboard as it revised its outlook.

Therefore, we revised our outlooks on PWCC and APS to stable from negative and affirmed our ratings, including the 'BBB+' issuer credit ratings. Our revised stable outlook reflects recent regulatory developments that we assess as credit supportive. In February 2024, the ACC issued a final order in APS' 2022 rate case. The commission authorized a net $253.4 million electric base-rate increase premised upon a 9.55% return on equity and a 0.25% fair value increment. APS originally requested a $460 million net rate revenue increase and a 10.25% ROE in October 2022. We assess the order as supportive of credit quality. In addition, we view the company's appeal of its 2019 rate case, as credit supportive. This included the ACC authorizing APS to recover $215.5 million in costs from the installation of the Four Corners selective catalytic reduction, reversing a 20-basis point reduction to its ROE (raising it to 8.9% from 8.7%), and the recovery of $59.6 million in lost revenue between December 2021 and June 2023. We believe these outcomes demonstrate the company's increasing ability to effectively manage regulatory risk in a jurisdiction that has been at times historically challenging. Our assessment of PWCC's business risk profile remains excellent. This reflects our view of the company's relatively lower-risk, vertically integrated, regulated electric utility operations via subsidiary APS. Our business risk assessment further reflects the company's above-average size, serving about 1.4 million customers throughout Arizona.

Moody's, on the other hand, downgraded the company and moved to stable outlook, but that just aligns all three rating agencies at the same equivalent spot (Baa2/BBB+) on the scale.

Our Trade

We did initiate a covered call for PNW around the time of the last article. The at-the-money calls offered a decent income opportunity and we were happy to own the stock (and sell another covered call) if it ended up below $70.00 on expiration.

Author's App

As it stands, the shares are likely to get called away if they hold over $70.00. We are comfortable with that stance. More bullish investors could consider rolling that out to October 2024 $75.00 strikes for a credit, but that is not how we are playing it. At 15.5X earnings, we can say this is a bit on the cheap side, but that view is likely tainted with the mind-numbingly bad valuations everywhere else in the S&P 500. It is also distorted by years and years of ZIRP in everyone's memories. Investors give very little weight to the risk-free rates here as a result.

So Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is not something we can get behind on a buy and hold basis.

That said, at this valuation, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is probably the safest utility you can get with a modest amount of growth. Because of its single jurisdiction risk, it is unlikely to command a big multiple any time soon. But it could be bought out at a modest premium.

We are going with our buy rating again, with the same caveat that we would only play Pinnacle West Capital Corporation defensively and restrict a direct buy for if and when the price reaches under $65.00.