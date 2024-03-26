Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ABOS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.46K Followers

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 26, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alex Braun - Head, IR
Daniel O'Connell - CEO
Eric Siemers - Chief Medical Officer
Matthew Zuga - CFO & Chief Business Officer
Jim Doherty - President and Chief Development Officer

Conference Call Participants

Neena Bitritto-Garg - Deutsche Bank
Unidentified Analyst - BTIG
Unidentified Analyst - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company
Unidentified Analyst - UBS
Unidentified Analyst - Bank of America
Ananda Ghosh - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Acumen Pharmaceuticals Full Year 2023 Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would like now to turn the conference over to Alex Braun, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Alex Braun

Thanks Michelle. Good morning, and welcome to the Acumen conference call to discuss our business update and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. With me today are Dan O'Connell, our Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Jim Doherty, our President and Chief Development Officer; Dr. Eric Siemers, our Chief Medical Officer; and Matt Zuga, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer.

Before we begin, we encourage listeners to go to the Investors section of the Acumen website to find our press release issued this morning and related slide presentation we'll discuss today. Please note that during today's conference call, we may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities Laws, including statements concerning our financial outlook and expected business plans. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

