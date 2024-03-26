pablorebo1984/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I initiated coverage for Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) last year with a buy rating. However, the company’s share prices have only returned around 12% compared to the S&P 500 (SP500) returning 18.5%. I strongly believe that names related to aerospace and commercial airplanes should be able to post market outperforming returns.

With that in mind, the return on WLFC has not quite been up to expectations. In this report, I will provide a brief discussion of why I like the business, the most recent results, and reevaluate my rating on the stock.

What I Like About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance specializes in engine leasing and spare parts. Generally, airplanes have a strong value retention profile and the residual value of airplanes is mostly locked in the engines making them highly attractive to own. When engines are removed from the aircraft for engine maintenance, Willis Lease Finance can provide a replacement engine to be fitted under the wings allowing the airplane to return to service.

So, the solutions provided by Willis Lease Finance allow airlines to minimize downtime for airplanes. Engines already have a good value retention profile, and with the current shortages of airplanes as OEM cannot build airplanes fast enough and engine maintenance shops are fully booked, the portfolio of engines that Willis Lease Finance has is even higher in demand and thus even more valuable.

The company also provides spare parts, and while sales are lumpy, spare parts or life limited parts tend to have price escalations well above the CPI, making spare parts sales and distribution an attractive business to be in.

Willis Lease Finance saw its revenues grow 34.2% to $418.6 million driven by a growing pool of engines placed on lease with operators. Lease rent revenues increased 31.1%. Maintenance reserve revenues increased 60% driven by a bigger share of short-term engine leases and higher utilization on those engines. Spare parts sales declined 25%, putting on display the lumpiness of the business. Interest income increased 15%, while gains on sales of leased equipment soared 237%. Given the shortfall in OEM production rates to meet demand and engine shops being fully booked, Willis Lease Finance has the possibility to sell assets at attractive prices and that is also what we see in the results.

While revenues grew 34.2%, operating income grew 63%. The growth in excess of revenue growth was mostly driven by the absence of a $20.4 million write-down that the company recognized in 2022 related to flight equipment in Russia.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Is Overvalued From Price-to-Book Perspective

Valuation Willis Lease Finance Shareholder's equity in $ millions $ 438.96 Shareholder's equity attributable to preferred shareholders in $ millions $ 49.96 Common shareholder's equity in $ millions $ 389.00 Common shares outstanding in millions 6.37 Book value per share $ 61.12 Implied share price (5-year price-to-book) $ 39.05 Upside -21% Implied share price (5-year price-to-book (pre-pandemic)) $ 44.70 Upside -9% Implied share price (median) $ 45.23 Upside -8% Click to enlarge

A price-to-book calculation would suggest that Willis Lease Finance is overvalued. However, I do believe it is important to keep in mind that this valuation approach provides a snapshot based on the current state of the balance sheet and does not incorporate any future growth. With that in mind, I would put the price-to-book based price target at the fair value for Willis Lease Finance which provides 24% upside.

Valuing Willis Lease Finance On EV/EBITDA Basis

The Aerospace Forum

When valuing Willis Lease Finance on EV/EBITDA basis, the upside in line with the EV/EBITDA median for the company would be 10% and 35% when using the EV/EBITDA multiple of the peer group. Given the fair value of $61.12 per share and a price target of $66.39 according to the peer group valuation, I maintain my buy rating for Willis Lease Finance.

Conclusion: Willis Lease Finance Is Undervalued

I believe that compared to its book value and its prospects, Willis Lease Finance is significantly undervalued. The fair value at the end of 2023, already provides around 24% upside while the projections for 2024 add another 11 percentage points to the upside. As a result, I believe that the stock remains a compelling buy.