Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) stock intermittently lost as much as 20% after the company opened its books for the December quarter 2023. Although Q4 results overall came in better than expected, on both topline and earnings, investors were very disappointed to learn that the outlook for Q1 2024, and likely entire 2024, likely needs a bearish revision. Notably, on the call with analysts, Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald highlighted that looking at the start of the year, there was a noticeable deceleration in visits to US stores, with consumers also purchasing less than the previous year. Moreover, the company observed that the slowdown in US foot traffic was widespread, affecting various sectors, and was not confined to any single category. In that context, Lululemon's cautious commentary is in line with commentary from apparel peers, including Nike (NKE), Victoria's Secret (VSCO), and Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF). Against the backdrop of a soft start in 2024, likely prompting negative momentum in earnings revisions over the next 12–36 months, I have revised my earnings per share forecasts for the company up to the year 2026; consequently, I now calculate a fair implied share price for Lululemon stock equal to $295 (an implied P/E ratio on 2024 earnings of approximately 21x).

Note: I have covered Lululemon stock with a "Sell" rating about a year ago, pointing to concerns surrounding the company's profitability, which proved to be overly cautious (for now). Since my thesis was published, LULU shares have performed about in line with the S&P 500, up 35%.

For context: Lululemon is grossly underperforming the broad U.S. equity market YTD: Since the start of the year, LULU stock is down about 21%, compared to a gain of nearly 10% for the S&P 500 (SP500).

Lululemon Beats Q4 Expectations ...

Overall, Lululemon has delivered a strong Q4 report, beating analyst consensus expectations on both topline and earnings: During the period from September through end of December, the athletic apparel powerhouse generated about $3.2 billion in total sales, up 16% YoY compared to the same period one year earlier, and beating consensus by approximately $10 million (according to data collected by Refinitiv). Notably, the increase in net revenue was carried by all geographies, including China Mainland (revenues up 9%, accounting for 6% of sales), where the country is still battling against an economic slowdown. Similarly, Lululemon saw growth in both Women (sales up 13% YoY) and Men (sales up 15% YoY). On that note, store expansion remained a key driver of the growth push: In Q4 2023, Lululemon launched 13 new stores in China Mainland,7 new stores the Americas, and 5 new stores in Rest Of World. By the quarter's close, Lululemon's global landscape of company-operated stores reached a total of 711, up 9% YoY from the 655 stores reported at the end of Q4 2022.

With regard to profitability, Lululemon maintained industry leading margins. For Q4, the company reported a 59.4%gross profit margin, expanding 430 basis points compared to the same period one year earlier. Earnings per share came in at $5.29 (up 20% YoY), comfortably beating the high end of the company's guidance, as well as the $5.01 expected by consensus.

... But There Is Lots Of Disappointment In The Guidance

However, not all that glitters is gold. Diving into Lululemon's outlook for Q1 and FY 2024, I highlight that the company has warned about a soft start in the new year, particularly in the U.S. market which accounts for nearly 86% of Lululemon's sales.

As you've heard from others in our industry, there has been a shift in the U.S. consumer behavior of late and we're navigating what has been a slower start to the year in this market.

For Q1 2024, Lululemon forecasts net revenue between $2.18 billion and $2.2 billion, indicating a 9% to 10% increase. The expected diluted EPS are set between $2.35 and $2.4. For the entire year of 2024, the Company is anticipating net revenue to fall between $10.7 billion and $10.8 billion, translating to an 11% to 12% YoY growth. The expected annual diluted EPS ranges from $14.0 to $14.2. On that note, Lululemon's guidance falls short of Wall Street's expectations, as evidenced by the sharp sell-off following the reporting.

The fading momentum in Lululemon's growth story is reflected in the company's decelerating expansion ambition for new stores. In fact, Lululemon now plans to slow down new store openings to 35-40 in FY 2024 vs. 56 stores in 2023. This is concerning, as it suggests that whitespace for footprint expansion, and accordingly geographical penetration, is drying up. And accordingly, an 11% topline CAGR projection through the next 3 years, as suggested by consensus, may be optimistic.

In addition, I am concerned about the projected EPS growth, which outpaces the revenue growth over the next 3 years by about 1 percentage point, according to consensus expectations.

For earnings to outgrow topline, Lululemon must be able to materialize a margin uplift on top of an already industry-leading benchmark.

In fact, investors should note Lululemon's gross margin currently stands at a whopping 58.31% -- a figure that practically shouts luxury leather goods, but hides fabric-made yoga pants beneath. For context, Nike, despite operating on a much larger scale than Lululemon only achieves 44.30% gross profit margin. Similarly, on EBIT margin –- essentially showing how much profit a company makes on each dollar of sales before interest and taxes –- Lululemon again outpaces Nike with a 23%, vs. 12% margin. While Lululemon's profitability is certainly impressive, investors should not ignore the possibility that Lululemon may currently be over-earning on sales. And accordingly, projecting a further margin uplift in 2024-2026 earnings assumptions may not be reflecting a prudent assumption.

Valuation Update: Lower TP To $227

Following Lululemon's latest reporting, and reflecting on the company's muted 2024 outlook, I'm revising my valuation model for LULU: My updated analysis suggests Lululemon's EPS for 2024 should likely range between $14.1 and $14.3. Furthermore, I'm adjusting my EPS forecasts for 2025 and 2026 to $15.3 and $16.6, respectively. With that context, I base my starting value for EPS on consensus estimates as collected by Refinitiv. On top of this, I model a 10-15% downgrade on earnings, as I believe analyst consensus is overly optimistic on Lululemon's growth outlook for EPS, especially the margin uplift component as discussed in the article section earlier. I continue to use a 3.25% terminal growth rate in my projections. However, I've decided to lower my cost of equity assumption by about 75 basis points, to 9.25%. This adjustment reflects anticipated changes in interest rate benchmarks, as guided by the Fed, somewhat offset by a more pessimistic view of the retail and athletic wear market for the near future. With these revised EPS projections, my calculated fair value for Lululemon's stock increases to $227, down from the previously estimated $295.

Below is also the updated sensitivity table.

Upside Risks

Despite facing headwinds as we step into 2024, there exist significant upside risks for Lululemon that could potentially override my bearish assessment. In fact, I point out that I have been wrong on Lululemon though 2023. In my opinion, there are three factors that deserve attention for upside risk: Firstly, I point out that while Lululemon has indicated a slow start to 2024, there exists a potential for a rebound in consumer spending. On that note, investors should consider that the U.S. consumer has outpaced negative expectations for multiple quarters now. Secondly, despite a planned slowdown in new store openings, Lululemon's international market presence, particularly in Asia and Europe, may present significant growth opportunities, potentially offsetting as slowdown in the U.S. Thirdly, Lululemon has historically maintained strong profit margins. While the margins look high, and ready for some compression, I also acknowledge supportive strategic decisions by Lululemon’s management, including digital transformation and product innovation, which may continue to bring better-than-expected margin performance.

Investor Takeaway

Lululemon stock suffered a sharp drop of as much as 20%, following the release of its December quarter 2023 financials. In my opinion, this price reaction is foreshadowing a valuation re-rating in 2024: Lululemon warned investors of a soft start into 2024, as CEO Calvin McDonald pointed out a slowdown in U.S. store visits and a decline in consumer spending compared to the prior year. This trend parallels similarly negative sentiments expressed by apparel peers such as Nike, Victoria's Secret, and Kering. On a more structural view, Lululemon is likely facing an expansion slowdown, as evidenced by the company's reduced store expansion plans, with management targeting only 35-40 new outlets in FY 2024 compared to 56 in 2023, which could indicate potential market saturation. In my opinion, this raises concerns about the optimistic forecast of consensus projecting an 11% CAGR over the next three years. Moreover, I am also concerned about the consensus earnings growth projections, necessitating a profitability expansion on already high margins. All things considered, I argue negative earnings revisions for the next 12 to 36 months is close to inevitable. Accordingly, I've updated my earnings forecast for Lululemon through to 2026, leading to a recalculated fair stock price of $227.