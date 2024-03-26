Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (TLF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.46K Followers

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 26, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Ross - General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
Janet Carr - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Ross

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for a discussion of Tandy's Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results. I'm Dan Ross, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Tandy, and I will be moderating the discussion today. Our CEO, Janet Carr, will give just a brief overview of the quarter, and then we will devote the conference to investors’ questions and discussion.

If you wish to ask a question or make a comment, please press the smiley face on the reactions button, which is located at the bottom of your Zoom screen, and then select raise hand. Janet will recognize the questioners and ask you to unmute your line. You'll need to ask your questions out loud yourself through your computer or phone audio. Please be sure to state your name and if applicable, your company when you begin your question. I will not be reading questions or comments directly from the chat.

With that, let's get started. Today's presentation will include statements other than historical results that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. These statements reflect our expectations or estimates based on the information we have today, but are not guarantees or predictions of future performance. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements contained in this presentation. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update or otherwise revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by

Recommended For You

About TLF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TLF

Trending Analysis

Trending News