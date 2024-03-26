Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Smiths Group plc (SMGZY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Smiths Group plc (OTCPK:SMGZY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 26, 2024 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Keel - CEO
Clare Scherrer - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lushanthan Mahendrarajah - JPMorgan
Mark Jones - Stifel
Christian Hinderaker - Goldman Sachs
Jonathan Hurn - Barclays
Andrew Douglas - Jefferies

Operator

Paul Keel

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. As we typically do, I'll provide a short recap of our first half results and then turn it over to Clare to walk us through the numbers. I'll come back and update you on our progress with respect to strategy and operations, and then we'll open up for your questions.

Before we get to results, though, let me say a few words about today's announcement regarding our CEO transition. As you will have seen, I am leaving Smiths to take a new role in the U.S., and our Board has appointed Roland Carter as my successor. The last 3 years have been a period of strong progress for Smiths. We completed a transformative portfolio action in FY '22, we delivered record performance in FY '23 and we've now posted 11 consecutive quarters of growth with, as we'll cover in just a moment, significant momentum for the second half of FY '24 and beyond.

Roland is the right leader to build on all this momentum. Clare and I will cover results in Q&A today, but I did want to take this opportunity to introduce and personally congratulate Roland. Roland, over to you.

Roland Carter

Thank you very much. Hello. I'm Roland Carter. I am delighted to have been appointed as CEO of Smiths Group. I'm a chartered engineer, and I have been at Smiths for over 3 decades. In this time, I've had the opportunity and the privilege to lead many parts of this company. This has enabled me

