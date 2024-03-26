Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sanara MedTech Inc. (SMTI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 26, 2024 10:59 AM ETSanara MedTech Inc. (SMTI) Stock
Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 26, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Callon Nichols - Investor Relations
Ron Nixon - Executive Chairman
Zach Fleming - Chief Executive Officer
Mike McNeil - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ross Osborn - Cantor Fitzgerald
Michael Liu - IFCM
Chris Plahm - Tall Pines Capital

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Sanara MedTech Inc. Fourth Quarter and 2023 Full Year Results and Business Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Callon Nichols. You may begin.

Callon Nichols

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to Sanara MedTech's earnings conference call for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

We issued our earnings release yesterday afternoon, and I would like to highlight that we have posted today's deck on the Investor Relations page of our website. This supplemental deck as well as a copy of the earnings release and the Form 10-K for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 are also available on this page. We will reference this information in our remarks today.

With us today are Ron Nixon, our Executive Chairman; Zach Fleming, our Chief Executive Officer; and Mike McNeil, our Chief Financial Officer.

Please note that certain statements in this conference call, in our press release and in our supplemental deck include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For more information about the risks and uncertainties involving forward-looking statements and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors

