Wall Street Lunch: Florida Bans Social Media For Under 14

Gov. DeSantis signs bill banning those under 14 from joining platforms. Maersk chartered vessel that brought down Baltimore bridge. McDonald's looks to sell Krispy Kremes nationwide.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill banning children under 14 from joining social media platforms and requiring those aged 14–15 to get parental consent before creating an account.

The bill, called HB 3, also directs social media platforms to delete accounts of children under 14 and of those under 16 who don't have parental consent. HB 3, which will become law on Jan. 1, 2025, also requires websites to use age verification to prevent minors from accessing sites inappropriate for children.

Social media companies that fail to delete accounts of children under 16 can be sued on behalf of those minors and may owe up to $10,000 in damages. Those in violation of the law can be liable for up to $50,000 per violation, as well as attorney fees and court costs.

Social media companies like Meta (META), Alphabet (GOOG), Snap (SNAP), and Pinterest (PINS) are unphased. All are in the green.

And Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBF) (OTCPK:AMKBY) turned lower in Copenhagen after saying it had chartered the container vessel that collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, bringing down the entire structure.

The Dali vessel was headed from Baltimore to Colombo, Sri Lanka. It is owned by Singapore's Grace Ocean and managed by Synergy Marine Group, according to Reuters. The ship was carrying cargo for Maersk customers, but no Maersk crew or personnel were onboard at the time of the accident.

The bridge - a major steel crossway that carries Interstate 685 - collapsed into the Patapsco River after it was hit by the containership, sending cars and people into the water.

In today’s trading

Stocks are moving modestly higher in choppy trading, with growth leading. The Nasdaq (COMP.IN) is up around +0.5%.

Nine of the 11 S&P sectors are higher, led by Consumer Discretionary (XLY) and Financials (XLF). Utilities (XLU) and Energy (XLE) are in the red.

On the economic front, orders for long-lasting goods rebounded more than expected.

After two months of declines, durable goods orders rose +1.4% in February, more than the +1.2% expected and reversing the -6.9% drop in January. Core durable goods, which excludes transportation, increased +0.5% M/M vs. +0.4% expected.

Non-defense ex-aircraft rose +0.7% vs. +0.1% consensus.

Wells Fargo economists said: “The manufacturing side of the economy has more or less stalled over the past year in the wake of the pandemic and fastest pace of monetary tightening in 40+ years. We continue to see some early signs of recovery from the production data, though we think we're still a few months out from a more sustained recovery.”

The Conference Board’s March Consumer Confidence Index ticked down to 104.7 vs. 106.9 expected, about in line with the revised 104.8 in February.

"Consumers' assessment of the present situation improved in March, but they also became more pessimistic about the future," Dana M. Peterson, chief economist at The Conference Board, said.

Among active stocks

McDonald’s (MCD) will

start selling Krispy Kreme (DNUT) doughnuts this year in a phased rollout that aims for national availability at locations by the end of 2026.

Three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular doughnuts will be delivered fresh to McDonald’s restaurants every day. The selections will be available individually or in boxes of six, starting at breakfast and lasting throughout the day as supplies last.

UPS (UPS) said it expects 2026 revenue to be between $108 billion - $114 billion as the company looks to bank on the expected return to growth of the small package industry in 2024 and beyond.

CEO Carol Tome said: "Over the next three years, we plan to make bold moves to create a growth flywheel in premium markets, while at the same time drive higher productivity and efficiency."

Tesla (TSLA) broke higher after Italian financial newspaper Il Sole 24 (ventiquattro) Ore reported that officials at the Industry Ministry contacted the EV maker about potentially producing electric trucks in the nation. The paper said Italian government officials held serious talks with Tesla representatives in the last few weeks about the production of the Tesla Semi or electric vans.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology (DJT) jumped sharply on their Nasdaq debut. On Monday, SPAC Digital World Acquisition and former President Donald Trump's media company announced the completion of their business combination. The deal had already received approval from DWAC shareholders.

And Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) rallied after the company said its oral once-daily obesity therapy, VK2735, resulted in weight loss of around 5% with a favorable safety profile in a Phase 1 trial. Based on data from its multiple ascending dose clinical trial, Viking noted that VK2735, a dual GLP-1 and GIP agonist, led to dose-dependent reductions in body weight.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner

Bespoke Investment Group sounds the siren on overbought conditions in the U.S.

Every major market index-based ETF across all market caps began this week in overbought territory.

Of the 14 ETFs that the firm analyzed across all market caps, including the heavyweights like the SPDR and Vanguard S&P ETFs (SPY) (VOO) and the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), each also traded above their individual 50-day moving averages and have provided investors with at least a 1.5% return over the previous five days. Check out the chart in our story.

ETFs and mutual funds were the topic of our Monday Wall Street Breakfast survey. More than 1,700 readers and listeners responded, and the result was a resounding endorsement of exchange-traded funds. More than 84% said they were a better investment option than mutual funds.