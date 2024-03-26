Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Japanese Stocks Are Red Hot

Mar. 26, 2024 11:40 AM ETDXJ, DXJS, DFJ, CXSE, EPI
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.33K Followers

Summary

  • The Nikkei 225 index reaching new all-time highs, surpassing the previous record set in 1989, is a significant psychological achievement for Japan.
  • Despite Japan’s current recession, the long-term effects of Abenomics, particularly corporate governance reform, are influencing market sentiment and investment in Japanese stocks.
  • The recent surge in Japanese equities may be partially attributed to a shift away from Chinese investments, though this trend is not solely responsible for the market’s performance.
Building of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

GOTO_TOKYO/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

By Jeff Weniger, CFA

It’s a little surreal, having looked at long-term charts of the Japanese stock market for my entire career, but here we are, seeing new all-time highs on the Nikkei 225. The previous record had held since 1989, when many of us

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.33K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DXJ--
WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund ETF
DXJS--
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund ETF
DFJ--
WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF
CXSE--
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund ETF
EPI--
WisdomTree India Earnings Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News