On January 23, 2024, I posted a Seeking Alpha article on the VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) product. I wrote:

While MOO remains in a bearish trend, it has declined to a level where the upside potential is more attractive than the downside risks. I am a buyer of MOO, leaving room to add on further declines. Agricultural commodities feed and power the world, and MOO is the agribusiness pick-and-shovel ETF product that will benefit from increasing food and alternative energy demand.

MOO was trading at the $71.06 level on January 23. While the price briefly probed under $70 in mid-February, at $73.81 per share on March 26, MOO was nearly 3.9% higher.

As the 2024 crop year begins in the Northern Hemisphere, agricultural commodities are in the spotlight.

Grain prices remain near the lows

After trading in the teens and coming within pennies of a record high in 2022, soybean futures corrected significantly lower.

Long-Term CBOT Soybean Futures Chart (Barchart)

As the chart highlights, soybean futures came within 10.75 cents of the 2012 all-time high in June 2022 when they reached $17.84 per bushel. Since then, the bean futures have made lower highs and lower lows, falling 37.5% to a $11.15 low in February 2024 before recovering to just over the $12 level in late March.

Long-Term CBOT Corn Futures Chart (Barchart)

Like soybeans, corn came within a few cents of the 2012 record $8.4375 high when it reached $8.27 per bushel in April 2022. The chart shows that corn futures fell 52.3% to a $3.9450 low in February 2024 before recovering to just under the $4.40 per bushel level on March 26.

Long-Term CBOT Wheat Futures Chart (Barchart)

Meanwhile, CBOT soft red winter wheat futures reached a record $14.2525 high in March 2022, eclipsing the 2012 previous record peak. The CBOT wheat futures plunged 63.5% to a $5.1975 per bushel low in March 2024 before recovering to over the $5.50 level on March 26. After reaching an all-time high, wheat suffered the most significant percentage loss.

While soybean, corn, and wheat futures have recovered from the recent lows, prices remain not far above the bottoms as the markets head into the 2024 planting season. Grains have been the laggard in the agricultural commodities class.

Soft commodities are on fire

Soft commodities exploded higher in 2023, leading the commodities asset class with the most significant gains.

World sugar futures gained 2.69% in 2023

Arabica coffee futures were 12.55% higher in 2023.

Cocoa futures exploded 61.38% higher last year.

Cotton was the laggard, falling 2.84% in 2023.

Frozen concentrated orange juice futures were 46.41% higher last year.

The bullish price action on the nearby futures contracts has continued in 2024:

World sugar futures, at 22.43 cents per pound, were 9% higher than the 20.58 cents closing price at the end of 2023.

Arabica coffee futures at $1.8730 per pound were 0.53% higher than the end of 2023 $1.8830 closing price.

Cocoa futures at $9,779 per ton were 133% higher than the $4,196 closing price at the end of 2023.

Cotton futures, at 93.95 cents, were 16% higher than the end of 2023’s closing price of 81 cents per pound.

Frozen concentrated orange juice futures at $3.7505 were 24.1% higher than the end of 2023 closing price of $3.0220 per pound.

While the grains plunged since the 2022 highs, posting across-the-board double-digit percentage losses in 2023, soft commodities soared in 2023, and the rally continues in 2024.

Meanwhile, cattle and hog prices have trended higher since the 2020 lows. Animal proteins are the third agricultural component of the commodities asset class.

Agribusiness feeds and increasingly powers the world

Agribusiness is the industry, enterprises, and field of study of value chains in agriculture and the bioeconomy. Farming and farming-related commerce include equipment, processing, and other pick-and-shovel aspects impacting the agricultural commodities that trade on the futures exchanges.

Agricultural commodities are essential foods inputs consumed worldwide but are increasingly critical for biofuels. Ethanol is a corn product in the U.S., while sugarcane is the crucial ingredient in Brazil, the world’s leading sugar producer and exporter. Soybeans are the input in biodiesel fuels.

The MOO ETF holds the leading agribusiness companies

At $73.81 per share on March 26, the VanEck Agribusiness ETF had $812.90 million in assets under management. MOO trades an average of 63,361 shares daily and charges a 0.53% management fee. However, the $2.24 blended dividend translates to a 3% yield that more than covers the ETF’s expense ratio in one quarter.

MOO’s fund profile states:

Fund Profile for the MOO ETF Product (Seeking Alpha)

MOO’s top holdings include:

Top Holdings of the MOO ETF Product (Seeking Alpha)

The chart illustrates that MOO’s holdings include the leading pick-and-shovel agricultural companies. Over the past months and years, higher equipment and supply prices have increased earnings for many of the companies in MOO’s portfolio.

A bearish trend since the 2022 high- Technical resistance has declined, increasing the odds of a recovery rally

MOO has traded in a bearish trend since reaching a record high in 2022.

Long-Term Chart of the MOO ETF Product (Barchart)

The twenty-year chart shows the rally from the 2020 pandemic-inspired $42.52 per share low. MOO peaked at $109.19 in April 2022, when grain prices peaked. While MOO has made lower highs and lower lows since the 2022 high, the technical resistance levels have moved lower.

Five-Year Chart of the MOO ETF Product (Barchart)

The five-year chart shows a rounding bottom from the mid-February $69.93 low, with the first technical resistance level at the mid-December 2023 $77.63 high. A move above $78 per share would confirm a bullish technical breakout for the shares.

At the start of the 2024 planting season, Mother Nature’s weather is the most significant factor for the path of least resistance for many of the agricultural commodities. As the worldwide population has grown to over eight billion, and many countries are addressing climate change with alternative and renewable fuels that depend on agricultural commodities, the pick-and-shovel agribusinesses held by MOO have significant upside potential. MOO is a diversified agribusiness ETF product that provides exposure to the commodities that feed and increasingly power the world.