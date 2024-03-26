Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

3 Predictions For The Second Quarter

Mar. 26, 2024 1:00 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDXSPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, INDU, RTY1 Comment
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Equities have enjoyed a solid first quarter as enthusiasm about demand from the AI revolution has been a key factor for gains.
  • However, there is a growing possibility of a market correction in the second quarter, with concerns about overvaluation and geopolitical risks contributing to a potential pullback.
  • We highlight three things that seem likely to happen in the second quarter and their potential impacts to the market and economy in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Hands On Crystal Ball And Cryptocurrency

allanswart

We are rapidly closing in on the end of the first quarter of the year, with Thursday being the last trading day of the opening stanza of 2024 in a holiday-shortened trading week. The quarter has largely been a good

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
48.41K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group The Biotech Forum, in which he and his team offer a model portfolio with their favorite 12-20 high upside biotech stocks, live chat to discuss trade ideas, and weekly research and option trades. The group also provides market commentary and a portfolio update every weekend. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLE, XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News