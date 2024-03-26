SerrNovik

Market rotation seems dead these days, with just three stocks accounting for about 50% of the gains in the S&P 500 and five stocks accounting for almost 60%. That means that of the 462.62 points the S&P 500 (SPX) has gained in 2024, 268 points of those gains have come from Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT), Meta (META), Amazon (AMZN), and Eli Lilly (LLY).

The top-10 gainers account for 317 points in the S&P 500, about 69% of all the gains thus far in 2024. Apple (AAPL) has weighed down the S&P 500, accounting for 8.3% of its losses, while Tesla has accounted for 4.7%. In total, the top-10 decliners in 2024 have subtracted a total of just 85 points from the S&P 500 and represent a mere fraction of what the top-5 stocks have overwhelmingly contributed. Nvidia alone has added 135.6 points to the S&P 500 this year.

Bloomberg

Indeed, this is not a sign of a market rotation or a rally broadening out; it is more a sign of market concentration. What is more troubling about the rally is that the majority of the names leading the charge are linked to the AI mania that has been taking place in 2024, which is not healthy. If the AI mania should fade or implode on itself, which is possible given the exuberance in the group, more than 50% of the S&P 500 gains would be gone.

What this tells us is that the market rally is not as secure as some might make you think and may not even be all that deserved since most of it has come on the heels of multiple expansions, not because the earnings outlook is improving.

In fact, earnings estimates for the S&P 500 have been steadily declining for the first quarter, while the actual earnings estimates for 2024 have been as flat as a thinly cooked pancake since February 2023 and are just trending sideways.

Bloomberg

So, while earnings are expected to grow by roughly 9 to 10% in 2024, there has been no improvement to that growth outlook over the past year. In fact, most of that growth isn't because earnings for 2024 have improved; it is because earnings estimates for 2023 deteriorated materially starting in the fall of 2022. Earnings estimates for 2024 are now around $241 per share, compared to around $241 per share back in the fall of 2022. It sounds a bit like growth via subtraction.

Bloomberg

If you think about that growth rate a bit further and take the expected growth rate over the next 12 months of 9.96%, the expected market return, and subtract the 10-year Treasury rate of 4.27%, the premium for earnings growth over the risk-free rate is just 5.85%, which is pretty much what the risk premium was in 2012, 2013, and 2014. The S&P 500 had a PE multiple of closer to 16 than today's 21, which is a difference of about 24%.

Bloomberg

Things like PE multiples are very emotionally driven, though, and the current PE multiple, given the risk-free rate, seems to suggest a lot of complacency and exuberance built up in this market. It is not hard to find that complacency or exuberance when using a 3-month S&P 500 25 delta put implied volatility versus a 3-month S&P 500 25 delta call spread, which is currently just 2.8 percentage points. The lowest value going back to late 2006.

Bloomberg

Meanwhile, the 3-month implied correlation index measures the expected correlation of the top 50 competitors within the S&P 500 using their implied volatility levels. A low value on this index suggests that stocks are not correlated. The current reading is at an all-time low, along with the 9-month and 12-month implied correlation indexes.

Bloomberg

This suggests that the market rally is not as broad as it seems on the surface; the data shows that nearly all of the gains are coming from just a handful of names, while the stocks that are declining have hardly made a dent.

If one scans the changes in the sector ETFs, it may appear that some kind of broader-based rotation is going on, but the data beneath the surface points to thin leadership. On top of that, the earnings outlook has remained unchanged for nearly a year, with growth coming from a weaker-than-expected 2023, not an improving 2024. Additionally, the S&P 500 is expensive, considering one is paying an extremely high multiple for a pretty meager return versus the risk-free rate.

Maybe ignorance is bliss, or not seeing or understanding all of the data makes one feel warm and fuzzy, but most evidence supports the opposite. This is a time to be extremely careful with how one operates in this market and, more importantly, extremely aware of the risks.