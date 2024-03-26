Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 26, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ashley Nuell - Investor Relations
Dan Sceli - Chief Executive Officer and Director
Bill Larkin - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainwright
Rob Brown - Lake Street Capital Markets
Eric Stine - Craig-Hallum
Chris Dendrinos - RBC Capital Markets
Lydia Yuan - Oppenheimer
Jeff Osborne - TD Cowen

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Sylvie and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Westport Fuel Systems Q4 2023 Conference Call. Note that all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

And I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Ashley Nuell. Please go ahead.

Ashley Nuell

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Westport Fuel Systems' fourth quarter conference call for the 2023 fiscal year. This call is being held to coincide with the press release containing Westport's financial results that was issued yesterday.

On today's call, speaking on behalf of Westport is Chief Executive Officer and Director, Dan Sceli; and Chief Financial Officer, Bill Larkin. Attendance on this call is open to the public, but questions will be restricted to the investment community.

You're reminded that certain statements made on this conference call and our responses to certain questions may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. and applicable Canadian Securities Laws. And as such, forward-looking statements are made based on our current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties.

With that, I'll turn the call over to you, Dan.

Dan Sceli

Thanks, Ashley. Good day, everyone. I'm pleased to join you on my first call as CEO and

