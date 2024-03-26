Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Heliogen, Inc. (HLGN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 26, 2024 12:09 PM ETHeliogen, Inc. (HLGN) Stock, HLGNW Stock
Heliogen, Inc. (OTCQX:HLGN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 26, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Louis Baltimore - Vice President, Strategic Finance and Investor Relations
Christie Obiaya - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rob Wertheimer - Melius Research

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Heliogen Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.

I would now like to turn the call over to Louis Baltimore, Heliogen's Vice President of Strategic Finance and Investor Relations for opening remarks and introductions. Please go ahead.

Louis Baltimore

Thank you, operator, and good morning to everyone. We're glad you could join us today for our fourth quarter and full year 2023 conference call. With us on today's call is Christie Obiaya, Heliogen's Chief Executive Officer. Heliogen issued its results yesterday afternoon in a press release that can be found on the Investors section of our website at heliogen.com.

As a reminder, our comments on this call include forward-looking statements, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These statements include expectations and assumptions regarding the company's future operations and financial performance, including implementation of the company's strategic plan and growth initiatives, plans for the company's cost reduction strategy, plans to advance its PV hybrid product and prioritize installation of commercial scale projects, expectations for scaling the company's concentrated solar thermal technology, intent to review strategic alternatives, discussions with potential customers and commercial contract progress.

Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new

