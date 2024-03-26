Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Reckitt Benckiser: Maybe Caution Is Appropriate

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
11.98K Followers

Summary

  • Reckitt Benckiser reported mediocre full-year results for fiscal 2023 as well as a mediocre guidance for fiscal 2024.
  • Aside from the results, Mead Johnson - a subsidiary - had to pay a $60 million dollar fine and investors obviously fear more lawsuits to come.
  • The stock is probably undervalued but at this point, we should be rather cautious about an investment.

Geschäftsfrau im Anzug oder Anwalt, die an einem Dokument arbeitet.

ijeab/iStock via Getty Images

In November 2023 I wrote my last article about Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF) and I stated my optimism for the long run. And while we can certainly argue that four to five months is not really “the

This article was written by

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
11.98K Followers
My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies).My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about wide economic moats in my Substack: https://stockmarket101.substack.comI also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAYZF, MMM, RBGPF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RBGPF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RBGPF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RBGPF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News