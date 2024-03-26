wildpixel

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) is a regional bank whose shares are still down slightly compared to the period prior to the regional bank crisis last March. Last summer, I wrote about my investment in the bank's 7.75% Series A preferred shares (MSBIP). Recently, after reviewing the bank's financials and seeing the price of preferred shares above par, I decided to sell the preferred shares.

Like many other regional banks, Midland States has seen both its interest income and interest expenses rise in the face of higher interest rates. Fortunately for the bank, net interest income (interest income less interest expenses) remains above pre-pandemic levels despite sliding slightly from 2022 levels.

Midland States' balance sheet showed mixed results in 2023, especially in the fourth quarter. The bank maintained deposits better than the industry for the year, but saw withdrawals outpace peers in the fourth quarter. The drop in deposits has led to the bank pulling back on its lending, with loans down for the quarter and for the year. Fortunately, the balance sheet is not all bad as leverage dropped to under 9 to 1 during the fourth quarter.

Another concern that investors need to navigate when it comes to regional banks is uninsured deposits. Uninsured depositors are the most likely to withdraw from the bank in the event of the bank coming under stress. Midland States Bank has $1.2 billion in uninsured deposits, approximately 20% of its total deposit base. Fortunately, Midland States Bank has over $2 billion in liquidity to fund any deposit outflows.

While there's nothing to suggest that Midland States Bank is in peril, there is one area that leaves me deeply concerned. The bank's exposure to commercial real estate is fairly high. Midland States Bank has lent $2.4 billion of its $6.1 billion loan portfolio to commercial real estate. Of that, $1.6 billion is non-owner occupied, meaning the property is owned for the purpose of investment. Additionally, the bank only has $13 million in loan loss allowance, or 0.78% of the balance against the portfolio, which I believe is grossly under-allocated.

In addition to low loan loss allowances, the bank is experiencing an increase in non-performing loans. At some point, Midland may have to add to its loan loss allowance, which will hurt earnings and trigger volatility in both the common and preferred shares. We saw this in New York Community Bancorp earlier this year.

While the probability of Midland States Bank suspending its preferred dividend is small, the chances of a selloff from these levels are high. As an example, New York Community Bank's preferred shares are down 20% since the bank's surprise quarterly loss. At this point, with low loss reserves and a preferred share trading above par, I'm not seeing much upside in holding the Midland States preferred shares, therefore I've sold them to pursue other income opportunities.