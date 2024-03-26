Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Midland States Bancorp: Why I Sold The Preferred Shares

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.35K Followers

Summary

  • Midland States Bancorp's shares are still down compared to pre-regional bank crisis levels.
  • Net interest income remains above pre-pandemic levels, but balance sheet results were mixed in 2023.
  • I have concerns including high exposure to commercial real estate and an increase in nonperforming loans.

Banking Collapse

wildpixel

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) is a regional bank whose shares are still down slightly compared to the period prior to the regional bank crisis last March. Last summer, I wrote about my investment in the bank's

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.35K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSBI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSBI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSBI
--
MSBIP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News