jhorrocks

One of the easiest ways to lose money over time is to leverage your bet against a beta-positive asset - that is, an investment that tends to rise in value over time for fundamental reasons. This is exactly what the ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXU) is designed to do.

There are some cases (albeit not many at all) in which being a huge S&P 500 (SPY) bear could make sense. I will discuss when one might want to consider holding SPXU and for how long. However, generally speaking, this is an ETF for most (if not all) to avoid.

What is SPXU?

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 is a triple-leveraged, inverse strategy that aims to produce three times the negative daily return of the S&P 500. In other words: when the US stock index is up 1% for the day, SPXU is down -3%. When the S&P 500 is down -1% instead, the ETF is supposed to be up 3%.

SPXU achieves its goal by being short S&P 500 swaps (and S&P 500 E-mini futures contracts, to a smaller extent). Otherwise, most of the ETF's assets are parked in cash and equivalents. Worth emphasizing that the objective is to triple the inverse of the S&P 500's return each day, which means that the ETF resets its position on a daily basis.

One of the main features of SPXU is illustrated by the following graph (purple line): over time, the ETF tends to lose quite a bit of value. This is the case for two main reasons:

The ETF bets against an underlying asset that tends to rise over the long haul, even if its value fluctuates almost unpredictably on a daily basis; Because of the aggressive leverage deployed, SPXU suffers quite a bit from what is known as volatility drag. In simple terms, this is a phenomenon in which high volatility results in losses compounding over a period longer than a day. Therefore, even if the S&P 500 climbs only modestly over a given period, there is a good chance that SPXU will produce sizable losses.

Data by YCharts

How often has SPXU produced gains?

The ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 has been around since July 2009. However, it is possible to estimate how the ETF would have behaved if it had been around for longer.

The chart below shows the performance of a 33/67 portfolio allocated to SPXU and cash, respectively, since 2009 (blue line). The red line is a -100% play on the S&P 500, with the remainder 200% of the portfolio parked in cash. The takeaway is that one can very closely replicate the performance of SPXU by simply shorting the S&P 500 at a comparable leverage factor and rebalancing daily.

Portfolio Visualizer

I used the S&P 500 to simulate how SPXU would have performed since 1993. Through the past 30-plus years, the markets have witnessed all kinds of bearish developments ranging from recessions, bubble bursts, flash crashes, and others. Yet, contrary to what may seem obvious, SPXU would not have gained much for long, absent during very specific and short periods.

At a high level, since 1993, SPXU would have produced positive daily returns 45% of the time - i.e., nine days for every 20 trading days. This is not too bad. But the longer one held the ETF, the lower the chances of SPXU being a winner, as the chart below illustrates. At the extreme, holding the leveraged inverse ETF for a whole year would have produced positive returns only 12% of the time, per my calculations.

DM Martins Research, data from Yahoo Finance

The first conclusion, using historical data as evidence and a proxy for what could happen in the future, is that one should only consider holding SPXU for a day or a maximum of a week. Even in these cases, the odds are stacked against the ETF holder. Thinking of hanging on to SPXU for any longer? I would highly encourage the reader to reconsider.

But how about the occasions when SPXU would have produced gains? As the graph below shows, the best weekly returns would have happened in October 2008 (thick of the Great Recession), March 2020 (tail end of the massive COVID-19 bear), and August 2011 (depth of European debt crisis and shocking downgrade of the US government's credit rating). The common theme is a period of chaos in the market and sharp drawdowns.

DM Martins Research, data from Yahoo Finance

SPXU: right timing and luck

So, holding SPXU makes the most sense not when an investor or trader decides, on conviction, that the S&P 500 is overvalued, or the economy is about to take a turn for the worse. Instead, history suggests that a bet is likely to be successful only when the market is already in deep trouble, allowing SPXU to benefit from widespread bearishness and downward momentum.

But even so, notice in the chart above that the worst week-long periods of returns would have happened right around the same time as the best week-long periods of returns. In other words: not only must an SPXU holder wait patiently for the right time to initiate a trade, but they must probably nail the timing to the day.

Since the stars need to align so perfectly for SPXU to produce meaningful gains, I choose instead to ignore this ETF as a feasible trading (let alone investment) vehicle.