SPXU: A Risky Bet On Perfect Timing And Rare Luck

Summary

  • ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 is a triple-leveraged, inverse ETF that aims to produce three times the negative daily return of the S&P 500.
  • SPXU tends to lose value over time due to betting against an asset that generally rises in value and suffers from compounding losses.
  • Historical data suggests that SPXU is only successful during periods of market chaos and downward momentum, making it an unreliable trading or investment vehicle.

Growling Grizzly Bear

jhorrocks

One of the easiest ways to lose money over time is to leverage your bet against a beta-positive asset - that is, an investment that tends to rise in value over time for fundamental reasons. This is exactly what the ProShares UltraPro Short

Daniel Martins is a Napa, California-based analyst and founder of independent research firm DM Martins Research. The firm's work is centered around building more efficient, easily replicable portfolios that are properly risk-balanced for growth with less downside risk.- - -Daniel is the founder and portfolio manager at DM Martins Capital Management LLC. He is a former equity research professional at FBR Capital Markets and Telsey Advisory in New York City and finance analyst at macro hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, where he developed most of his investment management skills earlier in his career. Daniel is also an equity research instructor for Wall Street Prep.He holds an MBA in Financial Instruments and Markets from New York University's Stern School of Business.- - -On Seeking Alpha, DM Martins Research partners with EPB Macro Research, and has collaborated with Risk Research, Inc.DM Martins Research also manages a small team of writers and editors who publish content on several TheStreet.com channels, including Apple Maven (thestreet.com/apple) and Wall Street Memes (thestreet.com/memestocks).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

