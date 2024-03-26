Mark Wilson/Getty Images News

In December last year, Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) joined the Nasdaq via a merger with the failing biotech Neoleukin Therapeutics, which had itself gained access to the public markets, via a merger with Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in 2019.

Aquinox - a biotech focused on developing drugs targeting inflammation and hematological cancers - was acquired by Sun Pharmaceuticals subsidiary Taro Pharmaceuticals for just $8.2m in July 2020, while NeoLeukin's drug candidate NL-201, a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist, was shelved last year.

These two failures speak to how difficult the drug development arena can be, especially for smaller biotechs, but the payoff for investors comes when a drug candidate does show promise, which can often trigger triple-digit percentage overnight share price gains.

Neurogene describes itself as a "clinical-stage company founded to bring life-changing genetic medicines to patients and families affected by rare neurological diseases," and it is progressing two drug candidates - NGN-401, indicated for Rett Syndrome, and NGN-101, indicated for CLN5 Batten Disease.

Neurogene enacted a 1-4 reverse stock split upon listing in order to ensure compliance with Nasdaq laws that require a newly listed company's shares to trade >$4 per share. Priced at ~$14 on their first day of trading, Neurogene shares now trade at >$50, representing a gain of >265% in a little over three months.

It seems that, while there has not - to the best of my knowledge - been any seismic data readouts relating to either of its clinical programs since listing, a steady stream of positive news-flow has created a clamor for shares.

In January, Neurogene announced some key milestones planned for 2024, as follows:

Rett Syndrome – NGN-401 Expand ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial for NGN-401 for Rett syndrome in 1H:24 to enroll a larger cohort of patients Report interim Phase 1/2 clinical data for NGN-401 for Rett syndrome in 4Q:24

CLN5 Batten Disease – NGN-101 Report interim Phase 1/2 clinical data for NGN-101 in 2H:24 Engage in discussions with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding a streamlined registrational pathway for NGN-101 in 2H:24



Neurogene updated that the Data Safety Monitoring Board (“DSMB”), after reviewing safety data, had recommended that the NGN-401 study continue, and that the United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency ("MHRA") had approved its clinical trial application ("CTA"), its second regulatory clearance in pediatric Rett patients. Data from cohort 1 of the study has been promised for the fourth quarter of this year.

Meanwhile, the company said it had completed enrollment in cohorts 1 and 2 of its study of NGN-101 in Batten Disease, and is enrolling a final higher dose cohort. In addition, a "positive meeting" had taken place with the FDA regarding "future potency assay," with the agency accepting Neurogene's proposals, allowing for "release of all future NGN-101 batches." Discussion around a "pivotal" study (i.e., a study producing data sufficient to garner a commercial approval) has also taken place.

After such a stellar start to life on the Nasdaq, the question investors may be asking is whether the company, relative to its growth and future revenue opportunities, began life as a public company substantially undervalued, meaning there is more upside to realize in the coming months and years - current market cap is $655m, or whether the share price will settle down or even fall after their post IPO spike, which is not uncommon.

It will ultimately depend on the success or otherwise of its two clinical programs, plus whatever drug candidates the company develops using its proprietary "transgene regulation technology" EXACT, which stands for Expression Attenuation via Construct Tuning, platform.

In this post I will try to answer the valuation question by discussing the technology platform, clinical candidates, market opportunity and rival drugs in development.

Neurogene Overview

Neurogene's road map for success, according to its 10K submission, is based around its EXACT Technology, optimizing drug delivery, and scalable and flexible manufacturing. First let's take a look at the EXACT mechanism of action ("MoA").

EXACT platform (Neurogene investor presentation)

One of the toughest challenges faced by gene therapy developers, alongside drug delivery, is avoiding off-target activity, and as we can see above Neurogene is taking an innovative approach to this, leveraging the potential of micro-RNAs, which, according to an abstract shared by Oxford University Press:

Since their discovery in 1993, microRNAs (miRNAs, miRs) have emerged as potent modulators of cellular gene expression. They are involved in the post-transcriptional regulation of almost all cellular processes and play consequently important roles in the development of many diseases. Accordingly, miRNAs have attracted great interest as potential novel tools for diagnosis and even therapy. The highly complex nature of the regulatory networks centered around miRNAs has, however, dampened the hopes initially associated with a rapid use of miRNAs in a clinical context.

Neurogene goes into further detail in its 2023 annual report / 10K submission as follows:

EXACT’s transgene control elements consist of an embedded non-mammalian miRNA, and its complementary recognition sites. This combination is designed to avoid off-target gene regulation. The transgene and the miRNA are co-expressed from the same construct under the control of the same promoter. Because the miRNA and recognition sites are fully complementary with no mismatches, the miRNA-bound transcripts are predicted to be rapidly destroyed, limiting the number of available transgene mRNA copies. These remaining mRNA transcripts are then translated into transgene derived protein. Importantly, the more transgene that is expressed in a given cell, the more miRNA that is produced simultaneously, leading to greater destruction of transcripts. This relationship ultimately creates a genetic thermostat, which attenuates transgene expression, and thereby is designed to avoid the significant toxicity associated with variable gene expression related to conventional gene therapy.

In terms of delivery, Neurogene uses an adeno associated virus 9 ("AAV9") capsid, which is a reasonably tried and tested approach. At least three gene therapies have been approved in the US by the Food and Drug Agency ("FDA") using a similar delivery mechanism - Swiss Pharma giant Novartis' (NVS) Zolgensma, indicated for spinal muscular atrophy ("SMA"), BioMarin's (BMRN) hemophilia gene therapy roctavian, and Sarepta Therapeutics' (SRPT) Elevidys, indicated for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy ("DMD").

In terms of manufacturing, Neurogene has a 42,000 square foot "wholly owned and fully integrated" in-house AAV manufacturing facility, with capabilities "designed for commercial-grade product to avoid potential future comparability challenges," according to an investor presentation.

Finally, as we can see below, Neurogene boasts an experienced management team, led by Rachel McMinn, Ph.D, who was a biotech analyst, before serving as Chief Business and Strategy Officer of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, the liver-disease focused biotech whose lead product, ocaliva, approved for primary biliary cholangitis, had a shot at approval in the much larger indication of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis ("MASH"), but ultimately fell short, and was subsequently acquired by Italian Pharma Alfasigma.

NGN-401 For Rett Syndrome

According to Neurogene's 10K:

Rett syndrome is an X-linked neurodevelopmental disorder caused by a pathogenic mutation in one copy of the MECP2 gene that leads to deficiency of the MeCP2 protein in approximately 50% of cells. MeCP2 is a critical protein responsible for normal function in the brain and other parts of the nervous system.

The disease is "one of the most common genetic causes of developmental and intellectual impairment in females," and has a prevalence of ~6-9k patients in the U.S. According to Neurogene:

gene replacement therapy is not straightforward for Rett syndrome because too little MeCP2 causes Rett syndrome, while too much MeCP2 causes a similarly devastating disease known as MECP2 duplication syndrome. This MECP2 gene sensitivity results in a narrow therapeutic window for gene therapy in Rett syndrome.

In preclinical "gold standard" mice and non-human primate models, the performance of NGN-401 has been encouraging, clearing the way for pediatric studies, as shown below:

NGN-401 preclinical data summary (investor presentation)

Naturally, the step up to in-human studies represents a far greater challenge -in its Phase 1/2 study, Neurogene is selecting patients with more severe forms of the disease, and will run two cohorts, testing two different doses - 1E15 vector genomes, and 3E15vg. Assessments will be made at 3, 6, 9 and 12 months, by caregivers and clinicians, providing multiple intriguing data catalysts.

NGN-101 for CLN5 Batten Disease

Batten disease is a "fatal neurodegenerative disease with no disease-specific treatment options," Neurogene says, characterized by vision deterioration, seizures or epilepsy, muscle jerking, speech impairments and loss of motor skills. If affects ~14k children worldwide, it is estimated.

In its clinical study, Neurogene will focus specifically on vision and central nervous system, with two visual endpoints and one - the Hamburg Motor Scale - looking at motor function.

CLN5 Batten Disease is caused by a pathogenic mutation in the CLN5 gene. According to Neurogene:

There is a naturally occurring Borderdale sheep model that is deficient in the CLN5 protein and shows several of the symptoms found in human CLN5 Batten disease. In our preclinical study, sheep were administered a one-time IVT administration alone, ICV administration alone, or combination of IVT and ICV administration of an AAV9 vector containing an ovine version of the CLN5 transgene (AAV9/oCLN5). AAV9/oCLN5 slowed or halted key features of disease progression in the naturally occurring CLN5-deficient sheep model. While IVT administration alone preserved retinal layers within the eye, sheep ultimately succumbed to neurological disease and did not experience a survival benefit. In comparison, ICV administration alone significantly extended survival, but sheep experienced vision loss and blindness and subsequently experienced loss of function in other domains

For both its Rett and Batten candidates, Neurogene has selected the Intracerebroventricular ("ICV") administration - essentially injecting directly into the brain - which has shown "broad biodistribution throughout the brain and spinal cord," and superior distribution to intrathecal ("IV-T") drug delivery, which uses a small pump to deliver pain medication directly to your spinal cord. ICV administration is not an especially safe method, being associated with neurovascular injury and intracranial hemorrhage.

Financials & Competitive Threats

As of the end of 2023, Neurogene reported cash and equivalents of $197m, R&D expenses for the full year of $44.4m, G&A expenses of $11.2m, and a net loss of $36.3m for the year, compared to $55.2m in the prior year.

From a competitive perspective, the U.S. approval of Acadia Pharmaceuticals' (ACAD) Daybue (trofinetide) in March 2023 to treat Rett syndrome is notable. Daybue earned $177m of revenues for Acadia last year, and management is forecasting for $370 - $420m revenues in 2024, however, as Neurogene points out, this drug does not address the root cause of Rett and is therefore not considered "directly competitive" to NGN-401.

The likes of Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA), Stoke Therapeutics (STOK), in partnership with Acadia, and privately held Alcyone Therapeutics have gene therapy programs targeting Rett, whilst, according to Neurogene's 10K:

In July 2023, Acadia announced the acquisition of worldwide rights to NNZ-2591 for Rett syndrome, which is an investigational synthetic analogue of cyclo-glycyl-proline being developed in several neurodevelopmental syndromes.

Neurogene doesn't explicitly discuss competition in the batten Disease space in its investor materials, although BioMarin's Brineura - a recombinant human tripeptidyl peptidase 1 ("TPP1") has been approved for treatment of patients with CLN2, a severe form of Batten disease.

In terms of the market opportunity, gene therapies are expensive - for example, Zolgensma costs >$1.5m per dose, while Elevidys launched with a list price of $3.2m. As such, were Neurogene to successfully bring NGN-401 to market, based on a patient population of ~7k, the drug would have a total addressable market ("TMA") of ~$14bn, and likely a similar, or slightly smaller opportunity in CLN5 Batten Disease.

In reality, if approved, Neurogene's drugs may be able to target "blockbuster" (>$1bn per annum) revenues - for context, Novartis' Zolgensma earned $1.2bn of revenues last year, and Elevidys revenues in Q4 2023 were $200.4m having only been approved in June 2023.

Concluding Thoughts: Is Neurogene Stock A "Buy," "Sell," or "Hold" Opportunity in 2024?

If you are a risk-averse investor looking for exposure to the pharmaceutical industry then Neurogene may be too risky an investment opportunity for you - better to invest in commercial stage Pharmas with diversified products and pipelines, that are dividend payers, and whose share movements are usually more consistent.

If early stage biotech is an area that excites you and you are betting money you can afford to lose, Neurogene may feel like an enticing opportunity to gain exposure to the high risk, high reward gene therapy sector, that is slowly de-risking itself, in my view, with some notable approvals in recent years, although this does mean that competition is fierce within the sector, and some companies may carry valuations they do not necessarily deserve.

Neurogene itself appears to have de-risked much of its operations, with its own manufacturing facility, relationships with the Universities of Edinburgh and Carolina, and an experienced management team, but unfortunately, there is no way to fully de-risk the process of developing gene therapies today.

Neurogene has not - in my view - selected easy disease targets - as evidenced by the lack of understanding of how diseases like Rett and Batten occur, and the paucity of treatment options available.

With that said, the company does present good reasons why these two diseases have emerged as targets, as they may represent a good fit for drugs developed using Neurogene's EXACT platform, given the extreme precision required to reach target cells, and to deploy the right amounts of transgene and miRNA.

When it comes to companies at the Phase 1/2 study stages, it is difficult to provide evidence that the path to approval is seamless, even if, as I have tried to explain above, I find some of Neurogene's preclinical work innovative and encouraging.

Clearly, there are investors out there buying into the Neurogene story - the recent share price bull run evidences this, and the short interest is negligible - <3%, according to Market Beat. As its projects mature, assuming they make it into later stage clinical trials, Neurogene will likely need to raise further funding, so investors should be prepared for further dilution.

Neurogene is operating at the innovative edge of the gene therapy industry, itself a cutting edge industry, and working with miRNA, which is still in the early stages of development. That is praiseworthy and exciting, in my view, and clearly, there is significant unmet need in both target disease indications.

In terms of "buy," "sell," or "hold," I would personally make Neurogene a "hold" at this time. Although there appear to be multiple data catalysts arriving for Neurogene Inc. stock this year and next, due to the risks involved in developing these types of programs, I would be prepared to sacrifice a potential triple-digit percentage gain on a positive clinical data readout to invest at a stage when the technology is slightly more de-risked, and proof-of-concept around the EXACT platform established.

It's possible that after such strong post-IPO gains, the share price may settle or even drift downwards in the coming months, as a ~$650m market cap valuation is reasonably high for a company with no prospect of near-term commercialization - for context, Taysha Gene Therapies is valued at $560m - but any investor who pays attention to the biotech sector and enjoys following ambitious, worthwhile clinical programs should consider adding Neurogene Inc. stock to their watchlists, in my view.