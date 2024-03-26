Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (BRPHF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:BRPHF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 26, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Goldowsky - Head, IR
Mike Novogratz - Founder, CEO
Alex Ioffe - CFO
Chris Ferraro - Opco Manager, President

Conference Call Participants

Bill Papanastasiou - Stifel
Joseph Vafi - Canaccord
Martin Toner - ATB Capital Markets
Andrew Bond - Rosenblatt Securities
Joe Flynn - Compass Point
Owen Lau - Oppenheimer
Devin Ryan - JMP Securities

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Galaxy Digital Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jonathan Goldowsky. Please go ahead, sir.

Jonathan Goldowsky

Good morning, and welcome to Galaxy's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. Before we begin, please note that our remarks today may include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those identified in our filings with the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authority on SEDAR and available on our website or in future filings we make with other securities regulators.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of today and will not be updated. In addition, none of the information on this call constitutes a recommendation, solicitation or offer by Galaxy or its affiliates to buy or sell any securities, including Galaxy Securities.

With that, I'll turn it over to Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy.

Mike Novogratz

Good morning, everyone. Listen, it's a lot more fun to get on these earnings calls after a good quarter and in the middle of a great crypto bull market. Last time we spoke was mid-November, Bitcoin was 35,000 today at 70. And so a lot's

