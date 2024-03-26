Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.46K Followers

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 26, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Yaniv Spielberg - Chief Strategy Officer
Matevz Mazij - Chief Executive Officer
Ronen Kannor - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Neal Gilmer - Haywood Securities
Adhir Kadve - Eight Capital
Eric Ross - JMP Securities
David McFadgen - Cormark Securities
Jack Vander Aarde - Maxim Group

Operator

Hello, and welcome everyone to the Bragg Gaming Group 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now turn the conference over to Yaniv Spielberg, Chief Strategy Officer. Please go ahead.

Yaniv Spielberg

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call.

I am Yaniv Spielberg, Chief Strategy Officer for Bragg Gaming Group. I’ll be hosting today’s call alongside my colleague, Matevz Mazij, our CEO who will comment on our fourth quarter and fiscal year '23; and Ronen Kannor, our CFO, will review and discuss our fourth quarter and financial results '23 results.

If you have not already done so, you can follow our earnings call presentation from our website at investors.bragg.group, in the section called Latest Presentation. On this call, we will review Bragg’s financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023. Following our prepared remarks, we’ll open the conference call to a question-and-answer period.

I’ll start the call with some brief cautionary remarks regarding certain statements that may be made on this call. Certain statements made on this conference call and our responses to various questions may constitute forward-looking information or future-oriented financial information within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

Recommended For You

About BRAG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BRAG

Trending Analysis

Trending News