Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.46K Followers

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MCK) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 26, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brendan Foley - President and Chief Executive Officer
Mike Smith - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Faten Freiha - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Lazar - Barclays
Peter Galbo - Bank of America
Max Gumport - BNP Paribas
Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs
Robert Moskow - TD Cowen
Matthew Smith - Stifel
Tom Palmer - Citi
Rob Dickerson - Jefferies

Faten Freiha

Good morning. This is Faten Freiha, VP of Investor Relations. Thank you for joining today's First Quarter Earnings Call. To accompany this call, we posted a set of slides on our IR website, ir.mccormick.com. With me this morning are Brendan Foley, President and CEO; and Mike Smith, Executive Vice President and CFO.

During this call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. The nature of those non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations to the GAAP results are included in this morning's press release and slides. In our comments, certain percentages are rounded. Please refer to our presentation for complete information.

Today's presentation contains projections and other forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or other factors. Please refer to our forward-looking statements on slide two for more information.

I will now turn the discussion over to Brendan.

Brendan Foley

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. As many of you have probably seen on the news this morning, the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in Baltimore. Our thoughts go out to everyone impacted by this terrible tragedy. We have activated a team and are monitoring the situation.

We are pleased

Recommended For You

About MKC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MKC

Trending Analysis

Trending News