Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (VEEE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 26, 2024 1:32 PM ETTwin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.46K Followers

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 26, 2024 ET

Company Participants

Joseph Visconti - President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Welcome to Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Year End 2023 Investor Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and all participants are in a listen-only mode. Your speaker for today's program is Joseph Visconti, President and CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Before I turn the call over to Joseph, please remember that certain statements made during this Investor Call are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements on this call, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding the company's future operation and final position, business strategy and plans, objectives of management for future operations are forward-looking statements.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminologies such as believe, may, estimate, continue, anticipates, intend, should, plan, expect, predict, potential or negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operation, business strategy and financial needs.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and assumptions described, including those set forth in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on its website at ir.twinvee.com. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We cannot assure you that events and circumstances reflected in forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur.

Finally, this conference call is being webcast, and the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.twinvee.com for at least 90 days. Audiocast quality is subject to

Recommended For You

About VEEE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VEEE

Trending Analysis

Trending News