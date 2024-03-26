mputsylo/iStock via Getty Images

Regeneron: Sailing the Eye of the Market Storm with Eylea HD

I last covered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in August, right after it received FDA approval for its high-dose Eylea (Eylea HD), a blockbuster drug for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration [AMD]. My recommendation was "buy," and the stock, up 16% since that call, is essentially even with the broader market.

For some more background: Eylea is one of a few vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors utilized for wet AMD. These therapies are typically utilized first-line. As of 2022, there is an interchangeable biosimilar available for Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Lucentis (one popular VEGF inhibitor). I italicize "interchangeable" for a reason. This status is given to biosimilars only after they provide additional evidence that switching from the original product to a biosimilar is safe and effective. This provides an important barrier of entry for biologics like Eylea, extending their product lives.

Lucentis was originally approved in 2006, so it enjoyed 16 years of market exclusivity. In 2023, outside of the US, Lucentis revenues dropped ~20% year over year to $1.475 billion. However, Lucentis had experienced competitive pressure long before the advent of interchangeables. Regeneron's Eylea, due to its extended dosing interval and higher binding affinity, has been a preferred option amongst physicians and patients. The recent approval of the higher dose, enabling more extended dosing intervals, has reinforced Regeneron's leading position in a market that, according to GlobalData, is expected to reach $27 billion in 2031.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Regeneron revealed $1.461 billion in Eylea revenue, off just 2% year over year during the same period. So, despite the presence of VEGF biosimilars, this isn't impacting Eylea too much. For one, biosimilars, although they are nearly 40% cheaper than the original, are still priced competitively. The marginally lower pricing may not be enticing enough for patients to make the switch. Moreover, Eylea's perceived benefits (e.g., less frequent dosing) may be worth the premium for many patients. The same can be said of Roche's Vabysmo.

In fact, Eylea HD's was Regeneron's response to Vabysmo, as the HD version competes with Roche's on dosing frequency. Vabysmo brought in $2.78 billion in 2023 revenue, which was nearly a 300% year-over-year increase. Bear in mind that these drugs are also approved for other eye conditions like diabetic macular edema [DME], but I focused on their largest market [wet AMD].

VEGF inhibitors are likely to remain a mainstay treatment for wet AMD for at least a few more years, so Regeneron's Eylea HD is likely a safe bet for at least between $4 and $8 billion in annual revenue until 2031. The variance is high because there is considerable uncertainty surrounding how Eylea will compete with Roche's Vabysmo. Recall that Eylea's revenues have been flat for several quarters now.

Moving on to Regeneron's fastest-growing drug, their checkpoint inhibitor, Libtayo. Libtayo's global revenues totaled $863 million in 2023, compared to $448 million in 2022. In advanced non-small cell lung cancer, Libtayo's utilization is seen on par with Merck's Keytruda. Libtayo stands out for its utilization in second-line basal cell carcinomas, where it is the preferred PD-1 inhibitor. It is also approved for cutaneous squamous cell carcinomas but isn't necessarily preferred over other PD-1 inhibitors. Regeneron anticipates crossing the $1 billion global sales mark this year.

Regeneron continues to benefit from Dupixent profit splits with Sanofi (SNY). Dupixent brought in over $10 billion in global sales last year. Regeneron reports Dupixent profits within "collaboration revenue." Collaboration revenue with Sanofi totaled $3.8 billion for 2023. Dupixent is approved for asthma, atopic dermatitis, and eosinophilic esophagitis. In February, Sanofi announced Dupixent was accepted for FDA priority review for the treatment of COPD. If approved for COPD, analysts estimate another $3.5 billion tailwind for a drug bound to cross $20 billion in peak annual revenue.

Financial Health

Looking at Regeneron's balance sheet: The company has $2.73 billion in cash and equivalents and $8.114 billion in marketable securities. Total current assets equal $19.479 billion, while total current liabilities equal $3.423 billion. This is good for a current ratio of 5.69. We generally like the current ratio over 2, as this indicates the company is able to cover any short-term obligations.

Regeneron is profitable. Their retained earnings increased from $23.3 billion to $27.26 billion after reporting a net income of $3.953 billion for the year ended December 31. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $4.594 billion in the same period.

Market Sentiment

According to Seeking Alpha, Regeneron's market capitalization is $103.28 billion. Analysts are projecting $13.89 billion, $14.91 billion, and $15.89 billion of revenue for years 2024, 2025, and 2026, respectively. This suggests mid-single-digit growth. For the most part, Regeneron's stock momentum has mirrored the S&P 500 Index (SP500) but fell short over the past year, returning only 17% compared to 31% for the broader market.

Per Fintel, the short interest percentage of the float in Regeneron is negligible at 1.32%. Over the past twelve months, insider activity has demonstrated a negative net activity of nearly 500,000 shares, pointing to caution or profit-taking. Institutional activity is steady, with Vanguard, Blackrock, and State Street as major holders.

Overall, I'd qualify Regeneron's market sentiment as "adequate."

My Analysis and Recommendation

Regeneron is buoyed by massive products in Eylea and Dupixent. Libtayo has been an impressive addition as well and should soon become a blockbuster drug. Outside of these three heavyweights and other commercial products, Regeneron's pipeline is budding with assets like biospecifics and checkpoint inhibitors. Other areas of research for Regeneron include obesity and gene therapy.

Due to multiple intricacies (e.g., complex collaboration agreements, multiple drugs for multiple indications, competition within wet AMD, etc.), Regeneron is very difficult to analyze and present neatly. So, I will try to keep things simple in my conclusion. To begin, Eylea and Dupixent should provide a bedrock of $8–10 billion in revenue for years to come.

Second, Regeneron's oncology pursuits are bearing fruit, as evidenced by Libtayo's impressive recent performance.

Third, their pipeline outside of oncology is interesting. For example, their Factor XI antibodies could generate massive revenues if they prove beneficial relative to current blockbuster therapies like Eliquis and Coumadin.

Lastly, Regeneron's financial state is quite attractive and supports continued investments in R&D.

So, all things considered, Regeneron does not feel pricy to me at $100 billion. I think there can be a lot of upside from here. On the flip side, the potential for downside appears somewhat mitigated due to entrenched products like Eylea, Libtayo, and Dupixent, as well as a number of shots on goal within their pipeline.

Subsequently, I continue to believe Regeneron is a compelling Buy due to its robust and diverse opportunities in biotechnology. The most pressing and obvious risks to investment include Eylea losing market share in wet AMD, generic/biosimilar competition, regulatory issues (e.g., FDA rejection of Dupixent COPD expansion), clinical trial failures (e.g., Libtayo's confirmatory trials for melanoma), and macroeconomic headwinds (e.g., recession).