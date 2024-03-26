The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) NBF Annual Financial Services Conference Transcript

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) NBF Annual Financial Services Conference March 26, 2024 11:05 AM ET

Aris Bogdaneris - Group Head of Canadian Banking

Unidentified Analyst

All right, welcome back and welcome to our next presenter, Aris Bogdaneris, Group Head Canadian Banking for Scotiabank. Thank you for joining us in Montreal, your hometown.

First question, are you a Habs fan?

Aris Bogdaneris

I'm very much a Habs fan and I was lucky enough to be at the right age in the 70s when they were winning their multiple Stanley Cups and so I'm very lucky.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, there you go. Got that one out of the way. So you joined the bank, Scotiabank not too long ago.

Aris Bogdaneris

No.

Unidentified Analyst

So my first question would be kind of an obvious one. Your previous experience, you ran the ING's Global or European branch Global Retail.

Aris Bogdaneris

Global Retail Bank.

Unidentified Analyst

And then ING Direct in a few markets as well. Is there any, I mean, low hanging fruit, I guess is the tired phrase I would use, but that you were successful with in your previous experience that could be applied to your new job and enterprise.

Aris Bogdaneris

So I spent nine years at ING and in ING globally in retail, they have two types of banks. They have equivalents of Tangerine. They have Direct banks in Germany, Italy, France, Spain and Australia. And they have brick-and-mortar banks across Europe. And for me, what I've seen over the last ten years in Europe, in terms of the direct banks or the equivalents of Tangerine at ING, and what they did over the last ten years versus what I've seen as I've been in the bank now several months, when I look at Tangerine, what