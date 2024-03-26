Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

2024 Global Market Outlook - Q2 Update: Pent-Up Exuberance

Mar. 26, 2024 2:15 PM ETVT, IOO, TOK, SDG, ACWI, ACWV, URTH, SPGM, QWLD, NZAC, CRBN, GLOF, KLDW, ASET, ESGG, DWLD, VWID, MOTG, MOTO, KOKU, JSTC, FORH, DIVS, GXTG, BYOB, BUYZ, MRAD, INFL, TMAT, DGT, DEW, WDIV, GCOW, WLDR, HERD, WKLY, SDIV, ROBO, BLES, IVES, UDIV, USPX, VEA, EFA, GAB, IEFA, ESGD, DBEF, IDEV, GSIE, HEFA, EFZ, RODM, FDT, HFXI, EFU, EFO, IDHQ, IQIN, DWMF, EFAX, RFDI, IJUL, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, TBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEU, BBEU, FPXE, PSP, PEX, VPC
Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.55K Followers

Summary

  • We think it's more likely than not that the U.S. avoids a recession in 2024, but economic uncertainty remains high with the economy running at full capacity, household savings diminishing, the labor market slowing down, and the U.S. Treasury yield curve still inverted.
  • The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Canada could begin cutting rates by June. We think the Bank of England and the Reserve Bank of Australia may follow suit in the third quarter of the year.
  • Amid an uncertain economic outlook, we're emphasizing the importance of security selection and diversification as the second quarter unfolds.

Hand holding magnifier glass with 2024 trends for marketing monitor and business focus planing in new year concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Pent-up exuberance

Raphael Bostic, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, coined the phrase "pent-up exuberance1" in a recent speech. He was referring to the risk of renewed economic acceleration in the U.S., but it

This article was written by

Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.55K Followers
Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions firm with $326.9 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021) and $2.8 trillion in assets under advisement (as of 12/31/2020) for clients in 32 countries, The firm provides a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Building on an 85-year legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, Russell Investments works every day to improve people’s financial security. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 19 cities around the world, including in New York, London, Tokyo, and Shanghai.  Russell Investments’ ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners, Russell Investments' management and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the “FTSE RUSSELL” brand.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VT--
Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares
IOO--
iShares Global 100 ETF
TOK--
iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF
SDG--
iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF
ACWI--
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News