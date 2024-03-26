Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) Q4 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call March 26, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kim Knox - Corporate Secretary
Brett McBrayer - Chief Executive Officer
Sam Lyon - President, Union Electric Steel Corporation
David Anderson - President, Air & Liquid Systems Corporation
Mike McAuley - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Justin Bergner - Gabelli Funds
David Wright - Henry Investment Trust
Dennis Scannell - Rutabaga Capital Management

Operator

Welcome to the Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kim Knox, Corporate Secretary. Please go ahead.

Kim Knox

Thank you, Rocco. And good morning to everyone joining us on today's fourth quarter 2023 conference call.

Joining me today are Brett McBrayer, our Chief Executive Officer, and Mike McAuley, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Also joining us on the call today are Sam Lyon, President of Union Electric Steel Corporation, and Dave Anderson, President of Air & Liquid Systems Corporation.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that participants on this call may make statements or comments that are forward-looking and may include financial projections or other statements of the corporation's plans, objectives, expectations or intentions. These matters involve certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the corporation's control.

The corporation's actual results may differ significantly from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements due to various risk factors, including those discussed in the corporation's most recently filed Form 10-K and its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update or otherwise release publicly any revision to our forward-looking statements.

