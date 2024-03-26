Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Energy Transfer: Another Base Hit

Long Player
Summary

  • Energy Transfer is facing disputes and legal battles with Williams Companies. Management needs to avoid this type of situation in the future.
  • The ongoing litigation is causing a cash drain for Energy Transfer and could lead to costly outcomes. Even with the current "win", this is a very risky strategy.
  • Accruals for contingent obligations are increasing, indicating potential future expenses for the company.
  • Any company that "hits a lot of singles and doubles" could hit a home run. In the legal area, investors do not want this type of home run.
  • Management still has a lot of cleaning up to do. The company needs to get away from going to court as much as it does.
I have long maintained that companies that tend to hit "home runs" are the companies that hit a lot of singles and doubles. Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) just keeps those legal single and doubles coming. This time around, Energy Transfer appears to

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

