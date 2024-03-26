Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
C3is Inc. (CISS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 26, 2024 2:44 PM ETC3is Inc. (CISS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.46K Followers

C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 26, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Diamantis Andriotis - CEO
Nina Pyndiah - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day. And thank you for standing by. Welcome to our Q4 2023 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call and Webcast for C3is. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode with question-and-answer session. Please note that today’s conference is being recorded.

I’d now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Dr. Diamantis Andriotis, CEO. Please go ahead sir.

Diamantis Andriotis

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our C3is fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call and webcast. This is Diamantis Andriotis, CEO of the company.

With me on the call today is our CFO, Nina Pyndiah. Before we commence our presentation, I would like to remind you that we will be discussing forward-looking statements, which reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and are based on current expectations and assumptions, which by nature are inherently uncertain and outside of company's control.

At this stage, if you could all take a moment to read our disclaimer on Slide 2 of this presentation. I would also like to point out that all amounts quoted, unless otherwise clarified, are implicitly stated in U.S. Dollars. Today, we released our earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. So, let's proceed to discuss these results and update you on the Company's strategy and the market in general.

Slide 3 shows the dry bulk shipment volume growth in 2023 as compared to 2022. Global seaborne iron ore trade grew by 4.5% to 1.63 billion tons in 2023, with Chinese imports rebounding by 7% year-on-year. Chinese steel production increased by 0.9% in 2023 after two years of contraction. Domestic iron ore output and

