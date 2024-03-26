Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 26, 2024 2:50 PM ETM-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.46K Followers

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MPTI) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 26, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Ferrantino - CEO
James Tivy - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Anja Soderstrom - Sidoti & Company, LLC
Jordan Kimmel - Magnet Investing Insights

Operator

Good morning. My name is Dennis, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the M-tron Industries, Inc. Investor Call for Fiscal 2023 Results. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to James Tivy, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

James Tivy

Thank you, Dennis. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining our 2023 Q4 and annual earnings call. Please note that this call will be recorded, and we anticipate making the recording available on our website shortly after the call. We have issued our 10-K yesterday evening reporting our fourth fiscal quarter of 2023, along with the annual results.

Before getting underway, we are required to advise you and all participants should note that the following discussion should be taken in conjunction with the most recent financial statements and notes thereto contained within our 2023 10-K, which has been filed with the SEC on March 25, 2024.

This discussion may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which are detailed in our filings with the SEC.

Although the company believes that its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions regarding its business and future market conditions, there can be no assurances that the company's actual results will not differ materially from any results expressed or implied by the company's forward-looking statements.

The company undertakes

Recommended For You

About MPTI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MPTI

Trending Analysis

Trending News