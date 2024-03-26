champpixs

So far, the year 2024 has been all about momentum. Basically any tech stock with any whiff of AI tailwinds has gotten a major boost, while the rest of the industry has been left in the dust.

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) is one of those forgotten names. A revenue management software company specifically for life sciences and tech companies, Model N has seen roughly flat performance this year after falling ~20% over the past year. A slowdown in revenue growth and tough comps is the main diagnosis here; but unfortunately, Model N has few upside catalysts left on the horizon.

I wrote a bearish article on Model N earlier this year when the stock was trading at similar levels. Since then, the company has released Q1 results, and I'm slightly upgrading my viewpoint on the stock to neutral for two reasons:

Subscription transition success- Model N has admittedly achieved stronger SaaS ARR growth than overall company top line growth, and as more and more customers shift into a recurring-revenue/subscription model, this may hurt near-term growth rates in exchange for more durable revenue in the long run

Model N has admittedly achieved stronger SaaS ARR growth than overall company top line growth, and as more and more customers shift into a recurring-revenue/subscription model, this may hurt near-term growth rates in exchange for more durable revenue in the long run Healthy pipeline conversion- The company has noted strong new logo wins in Q1, including and especially from large blue-chip names. Again, with so much of Model N's business now driven by recurring subscriptions, we may not see much of these new customer contributions upfront

At the same time, however, I'm cognizant of more than a few risks embedded in this company, including:

Saturation- Model N is the definition of a niche software play. It serves one core function (revenue management) for only two vertical industries (life sciences and technology). It already counts 17/20 of the largest life sciences companies, and 15/20 of the top semiconductor companies, within its customer base. There's not much room for growth from here.

Model N is the definition of a niche software play. It serves one core function (revenue management) for only two vertical industries (life sciences and technology). It already counts 17/20 of the largest life sciences companies, and 15/20 of the top semiconductor companies, within its customer base. There's not much room for growth from here. Competition- Model N faces competition from much stronger brand names with larger product portfolios, including and especially Salesforce, Inc. (CRM)

Model N faces competition from much stronger brand names with larger product portfolios, including and especially Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) Few catalysts for operating leverage- The company is barely expanding its operating margins despite minuscule growth rates, indicating that it may be destined for single-digit growth on the top and bottom line in perpetuity.

From a valuation perspective: as a company that is barely growing, we do have to treat Model N's valuation from an earnings basis rather than on revenue multiples. At current share prices near $27, Model N trades at a market cap of just $1.05 billion. After we net off the $303.4 million of cash and $280.8 million of debt on Model N's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $1.03 billion.

Meanwhile, for the current fiscal year FY24 (the year ending in September 2024 for Model N), the company has guided to $260.5-$263.5 million in revenue, representing a growth range of just 4-6% y/y. It's expecting $48-$51 million of adjusted EBITDA on this revenue, or a 19% margin at the high end, versus a 17% margin in FY23 and representing an EBITDA growth range of 13-20% y/y:

Model N outlook (Model N Q1 earnings release)

Model N's valuation sits at 21x EV/FY24 adjusted EBITDA - which, to me, is quite rich for a company whose top-line growth has stagnated to the mid-single digits.

My recommendation here: while I don't necessarily think Model N has much downside for the remainder of the year especially as the company continues to boast of strong pipeline activity, neither do I think there are any meaningful catalysts on the horizon that can jumpstart a new rally for this stock. I'd continue to prefer sitting on the sidelines here.

Q1 download

Model N released fiscal Q1 (December quarter) results in mid-February. Take a look at the highlights below:

Model N Q1 results (Model N Q1 earnings release)

Model N's revenue grew just 7% y/y to $63.5 million, barely ahead of Wall Street's $62.2 million (+5% y/y) expectations. Underlying subscription revenue grew slightly faster at 8% y/y, while professional services grew 6% y/y.

The bright side here: the company notes that there has been healthy new logo activity and pipeline conversions in the first quarter. Per CEO Jason Blessing's remarks on the Q&A portion of the Q1 earnings call:

So first of all, on the macro environment, I think we were one of the first companies in our space in our fiscal Q2 last year to call out some deal elongation cycles of delayed SaaS transitions and a little bit softness in discretionary spend. As the year went on, we subsequently followed up that commentary with statements indicating that we didn't see the demand environment deteriorating anymore. And I think as we come into this year, we feel like we're in a more stable environment, particularly as we have the better -- the market has a better sense on things like interest rates and some of the other key metrics. So I would say that the backdrop has not deteriorated. And I also think in our particular corner of the world, things like regulatory changes continue to drive demand. And then in terms of as I look at our pipeline this year, one of the things that I'm encouraged about you see it in our reported results, we are expecting to have nice contribution from new logos as well as our customer base. And we certainly see that with some of the new logos posted in Q1 and we have a good pipeline as we look forward to this year. And I also would say great team on the new logo side. And I mentioned this on our last call as well, for the rest of our last year; we had a lot of customers that were in SaaS transitions. As we end this year, we have essentially the full base starting to come back to us and really presenting the full opportunity to sell into the base to get more SaaS."

SaaS ARR, meanwhile, grew 16% y/y to $135 million, in line with the company's expectations. Note as well that the company recently released a new module for its revenue management product for tech companies, which allows customers to manage price execution across direct and indirect channels globally, helping to push through price changes in real-time.

From a profitability standpoint, adjusted EBITDA grew 8% y/y (roughly in line with revenue) to $9.9 million.

Model N Q1 adjusted EBITDA (Model N Q1 earnings release)

The company is expecting two points of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in FY24, likely from subscription revenue (which is a much higher margin) taking revenue share away from professional services - though we note that if new logo counts continue piling up, the required services work to get those clients in the door may be a near-term drag to margins.

Key takeaways

I continue to see limited reasons to be excited about Model N. While the company is executing without a hitch on paper, I fear that its addressable market is limited, especially with the company already serving more than three-quarters of the top life sciences and semiconductor companies. Continue to remain on the bench here.