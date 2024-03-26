Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SilverCrest Metals: A Value Play In The Silver Sector

Gold Mining Bull
  • SilverCrest Metals Inc. has seen a 19% increase in its stock price since November 2023, outperforming major indexes and silver miners.
  • The company's Las Chispas Mine in Mexico is projected to produce 57,000 ounces of gold and 5.5 million ounces of silver annually at low costs.
  • SilverCrest reported exceptional Q4 performance, with increased sales, higher earnings, and a debt-free status, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

SilverCrest Metals Update

This is an update on my previous coverage of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV). In November 2023, I called the stock as a Buy due to its robust production numbers and cost efficiency

Gold Mining Bull
Gold Mining Bull is a gold analyst with more than a decade of investing experience in commodities, hard assets (gold and silver miners), exploration companies, oil and gas producers, MLPs, and more.

Gold Mining Bull is the leader of the investing group The Gold Bull Portfolio where he gives you exclusive access to his portfolio, buy/hold/sell ratings, in-depth research and actionable analysis on 150+ gold, silver, copper, natural gas, and mining stocks, and more. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SILV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

