If you are looking for an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, that moves in tandem with the market but also offers bountiful income, we think you should strongly consider purchasing the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI). But two things. First, do yourself a favor and wait for some market weakness. We will get some sort of correction, even if it is seasonal in nature, to get a better price. This ETF is really range bound over the last few years, making it an excellent opportunity for investors to pick their spots. Second, as good as JEPI is, in our opinion, and although it is diversified, never, ever put all of your eggs, or even most of your eggs, into one basket. It is just bad business.
And for those of you who will celebrate the Easter holiday this weekend, or have children who fancy the so-called Easter Bunny, this is a very timely seasonal idiom, and some say proverb, to keep in mind this week. Folks, it goes for ETFs, not just single stocks. With these disclaimers in mind, we still think this is a winner to consider. Let's check back in on this sometimes controversial ETF.
When suggesting an income name for our traders to park some principal and collect some cash flow, we are always looking for reliable income. Now, the thing is that JEPI does have a fluctuating payout, so making it easy to predict what you will earn month to month is difficult, but the ETF also moves higher with the market, generally speaking. Over the course of this ETF's existence, there is a solid track record here, and that we expect that record to continue, we think it is a fine buy, but please avoid piling in all at once.
This is something most new investors do wrong. They think they need time in the market and that is it. While that is largely true, returns are magnified when you average into investments on weakness. Unless you are dollar cost averaging every single week or two, strongly consider legging into your investments on some weakness. Price matters. We are sure that statement will generate controversy in and of itself, but that is our opinion.
JEPI does a nice job of generating income through call options. The fund's managers segment off call options within the portfolio, and also sell calls that are out of the money. The structure here that most of the assets (~80%) are in equities, while the other 20% or so is allocated toward generating income, and not just through options but also through equity-linked notes.
Equity-linked notes are structured instruments that at the most basic level blend the features of both fixed-income securities and equities. There are potential for gains here linked to the performance of the underlying equities or equity indices the fund is exposed to, and JEPI also provides some regular income through coupon payments. For more on the equity-linked assets and risks, you can brush up on that here.
But this ETF isn't just writing covered call option against the actual equity positions, JEPI also generates income flow from the premiums on the call options that the linked notes write. Unlike other covered call ETFs, the 80% equity portion of JEPI's portfolio is uncapped, so it should move up (or down) with the market. Here is the complete set of holdings below:
|Ticker
|Security Description
|Security Type
|Method
|Shares/Par
|Market Value (USD)
|Country
|Currency
|Sector
|Industry
|Coupon
|Maturity Date
|Effective Date
|Contract Size
|Strike Price
|% of Market Value
|% of Net Assets
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|3230676
|$ 580,584,783.96
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Discretionary
|Broadline Retail
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.74%
|1.74%
|PGR
|PROGRESSIVE CORP/THE
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2794981
|$ 575,821,985.62
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Insurance
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.73%
|1.72%
|TT
|TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1892679
|$ 567,103,408.77
|Ireland
|USD
|Industrials
|Building Products
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.7%
|1.7%
|MSFT
|MICROSOFT CORP COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1328394
|$ 561,724,686.84
|United States
|USD
|Information Technology
|Software
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.69%
|1.68%
|META
|META PLATFORMS INC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1112796
|$ 559,758,643.92
|United States
|USD
|Communication Services
|Interactive Media & Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.68%
|1.67%
|MA
|MASTERCARD INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1119166
|$ 532,767,782.64
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Financial Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.6%
|1.59%
|INTU
|INTUIT INC COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|810941
|$ 518,264,283.69
|United States
|USD
|Information Technology
|Software
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.56%
|1.55%
|ABBV
|ABBVIE INC COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2836352
|$ 506,373,922.56
|United States
|USD
|Health Care
|Biotechnology
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.52%
|1.51%
|V
|VISA INC COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1751138
|$ 492,437,516.98
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Financial Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.48%
|1.47%
|COST
|COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|644464
|$ 471,077,405.44
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Staples
|Consumer Staples Distribution & Retail
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.41%
|1.41%
|XOM
|EXXON MOBIL CORP COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|4085388
|$ 468,389,734.20
|United States
|USD
|Energy
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.41%
|1.4%
|CMG
|CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|157872
|$ 458,371,879.68
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Discretionary
|Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.38%
|1.37%
|ETN
|EATON CORP PLC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1454652
|$ 453,676,865.76
|Ireland
|USD
|Industrials
|Electrical Equipment
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.36%
|1.36%
|TRV
|TRAVELERS COS INC/THE
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2001892
|$ 451,486,702.76
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Insurance
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.36%
|1.35%
|SO
|SOUTHERN CO/THE COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|6339260
|$ 442,226,777.60
|United States
|USD
|Utilities
|Electric Utilities
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.33%
|1.32%
|GOOGL
|ALPHABET INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2918036
|$ 437,909,662.52
|United States
|USD
|Communication Services
|Interactive Media & Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.32%
|1.31%
|PG
|PROCTER & GAMBLE CO/THE
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2731024
|$ 437,482,734.56
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Staples
|Household Products
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.31%
|1.31%
|VRTX
|VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1039049
|$ 432,275,555.47
|United States
|USD
|Health Care
|Biotechnology
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.3%
|1.29%
|CMCSA
|COMCAST CORP COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|10105378
|$ 430,893,317.92
|United States
|USD
|Communication Services
|Media
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.29%
|1.29%
|ACN
|ACCENTURE PLC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1289367
|$ 430,416,491.94
|Ireland
|USD
|Information Technology
|IT Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.29%
|1.29%
|LIN
|LINDE PLC COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|914840
|$ 427,138,796.00
|Ireland
|USD
|Materials
|Chemicals
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.28%
|1.28%
|YUM
|YUM BRANDS INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|3171161
|$ 426,901,693.82
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Discretionary
|Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.28%
|1.28%
|MDLZ
|MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|6006710
|$ 425,575,403.50
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Staples
|Food Products
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.28%
|1.27%
|HON
|HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2134433
|$ 423,642,261.84
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Industrial Conglomerates
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.27%
|1.27%
|PEP
|PEPSICO INC COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2430779
|$ 419,552,455.40
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Staples
|Beverages
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.26%
|1.26%
|NXPI
|NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1744398
|$ 419,248,615.32
|Netherlands
|USD
|Information Technology
|Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.26%
|1.25%
|LOW
|LOWE'S COS INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1641505
|$ 416,942,270.00
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Discretionary
|Specialty Retail
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.25%
|1.25%
|REGN
|REGENERON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|415476
|$ 399,309,828.84
|United States
|USD
|Health Care
|Biotechnology
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.2%
|1.19%
|UNH
|UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|797853
|$ 387,660,815.64
|United States
|USD
|Health Care
|Health Care Providers & Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.16%
|1.16%
|NOW
|SERVICENOW INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|498225
|$ 385,945,014.00
|United States
|USD
|Information Technology
|Software
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.16%
|1.15%
|LLY
|ELI LILLY & CO COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|497735
|$ 384,818,837.90
|United States
|USD
|Health Care
|Pharmaceuticals
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.16%
|1.15%
|TXN
|TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2160404
|$ 369,105,023.40
|United States
|USD
|Information Technology
|Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.11%
|1.1%
|TJX
|TJX COS INC/THE COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|3492310
|$ 342,874,995.80
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Discretionary
|Specialty Retail
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.03%
|1.03%
|BMY
|BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|6505123
|$ 339,892,676.75
|United States
|USD
|Health Care
|Pharmaceuticals
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.02%
|1.02%
|UPS
|UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2152829
|$ 337,068,436.53
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Air Freight & Logistics
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.01%
|1.01%
|PEG
|PUBLIC SERVICE
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|5139305
|$ 335,699,402.60
|United States
|USD
|Utilities
|Multi-Utilities
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.01%
|1.0%
|AZO
|AUTOZONE INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|103695
|$ 328,798,179.90
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Discretionary
|Specialty Retail
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.99%
|0.98%
|ADI
|ANALOG DEVICES INC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1714752
|$ 326,883,173.76
|United States
|USD
|Information Technology
|Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.98%
|0.98%
|CME
|CME GROUP INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1497875
|$ 322,327,721.25
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Capital Markets
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.97%
|0.96%
|SPX_27
|Equity Linked Notes
|Synthetic
|60690
|$ 314,043,439.50
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.94%
|0.94%
|SPX_28
|Equity Linked Notes
|Synthetic
|60479
|$ 313,793,477.13
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.94%
|0.94%
|SPX_26
|Equity Linked Notes
|Synthetic
|61315
|$ 307,303,422.20
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.92%
|0.92%
|SPX_1
|Equity Linked Notes
|Synthetic
|58511
|$ 303,325,119.77
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.91%
|0.91%
|SPX_29
|Equity Linked Notes
|Synthetic
|58660
|$ 302,729,008.40
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.91%
|0.91%
|SPX_25
|Equity Linked Notes
|Synthetic
|61631
|$ 302,525,008.15
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.91%
|0.91%
|EOG
|EOG RESOURCES INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2375485
|$ 302,280,466.25
|United States
|USD
|Energy
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.91%
|0.9%
|SPX_30
|Equity Linked Notes
|Synthetic
|58829
|$ 301,873,365.73
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.91%
|0.9%
|MRK
|MERCK & CO INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2404203
|$ 301,270,677.93
|United States
|USD
|Health Care
|Pharmaceuticals
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.9%
|0.9%
|SPX_21
|Equity Linked Notes
|Synthetic
|59563
|$ 300,738,947.67
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.9%
|0.9%
|KO
|COCA-COLA CO/THE COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|4950988
|$ 299,039,675.20
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Staples
|Beverages
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.9%
|0.89%
|SPX_24
|Equity Linked Notes
|Synthetic
|59455
|$ 297,895,115.65
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.89%
|0.89%
|SPX_2
|Equity Linked Notes
|Synthetic
|56080
|$ 295,615,064.80
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.89%
|0.88%
|SPX_3
|Equity Linked Notes
|Synthetic
|55900
|$ 295,552,803.00
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.89%
|0.88%
|SPX_22
|Equity Linked Notes
|Synthetic
|59667
|$ 295,118,352.03
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.89%
|0.88%
|OTIS
|OTIS WORLDWIDE CORP
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2974133
|$ 294,558,132.32
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Machinery
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.88%
|0.88%
|SPX_23
|Equity Linked Notes
|Synthetic
|59766
|$ 293,188,687.26
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.88%
|0.88%
|COP
|CONOCOPHILLIPS COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2304588
|$ 290,908,143.24
|United States
|USD
|Energy
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.87%
|0.87%
|SPX_19
|Equity Linked Notes
|Synthetic
|64315
|$ 285,866,025.70
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.86%
|0.86%
|CTSH
|COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|3798234
|$ 273,510,830.34
|United States
|USD
|Information Technology
|IT Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.82%
|0.82%
|SPX_20
|Equity Linked Notes
|Synthetic
|60822
|$ 272,674,757.52
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.82%
|0.82%
|JPMORGAN US GOVT MMKT FUN
|MONEY MARKET
|Physical
|265600822
|$ 265,600,822.02
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Commercial Banks
|0.00
|04/13/2017
|$ 0.00
|0.8%
|0.79%
|EQIX
|EQUINIX INC REIT USD
|REIT
|Physical
|331729
|$ 262,901,867.08
|United States
|USD
|Real Estate
|Specialized REITs
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.79%
|0.79%
|CPAY
|FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|843667
|$ 259,562,589.22
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Financial Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.78%
|0.78%
|PLD
|PROLOGIS INC REIT USD
|REIT
|Physical
|2040967
|$ 259,468,134.71
|United States
|USD
|Real Estate
|Industrial REITs
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.78%
|0.78%
|ADBE
|ADOBE INC COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|509485
|$ 258,426,076.55
|United States
|USD
|Information Technology
|Software
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.78%
|0.77%
|SBAC
|SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORP
|REIT
|Physical
|1134093
|$ 247,663,229.34
|United States
|USD
|Real Estate
|Specialized REITs
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.74%
|0.74%
|NEE
|NEXTERA ENERGY INC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|3832336
|$ 239,942,556.96
|United States
|USD
|Utilities
|Electric Utilities
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.72%
|0.72%
|BRK.B
|BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|582482
|$ 238,771,021.44
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Financial Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.72%
|0.71%
|DOV
|DOVER CORP COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1335457
|$ 234,185,739.52
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Machinery
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.7%
|0.7%
|TMO
|THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|400451
|$ 229,682,675.56
|United States
|USD
|Health Care
|Life Sciences Tools & Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.69%
|0.69%
|NSC
|NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|918516
|$ 227,819,523.48
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Ground Transportation
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.68%
|0.68%
|ODFL
|OLD DOMINION FREIGHT
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|520516
|$ 226,440,075.48
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Ground Transportation
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.68%
|0.68%
|CHD
|CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2176351
|$ 224,142,389.49
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Staples
|Household Products
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.67%
|0.67%
|ASML
|ASML HOLDING NV NY REG
|ADR
|Physical
|225103
|$ 220,360,079.79
|Netherlands
|USD
|Information Technology
|Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.66%
|0.66%
|FI
|FISERV INC COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1390798
|$ 218,049,310.44
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Financial Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.65%
|0.65%
|MNST
|MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|3683085
|$ 217,633,492.65
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Staples
|Beverages
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.65%
|0.65%
|DE
|DEERE & CO COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|531154
|$ 211,415,226.62
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Machinery
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.63%
|0.63%
|CB
|CHUBB LTD COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|824437
|$ 210,734,341.57
|Switzerland
|USD
|Financials
|Insurance
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.63%
|0.63%
|CSX
|CSX CORP COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|5681913
|$ 209,321,674.92
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Ground Transportation
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.63%
|0.63%
|BKNG
|BOOKING HOLDINGS INC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|55618
|$ 201,723,148.92
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Discretionary
|Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.61%
|0.6%
|ICE
|INTERCONTINENTAL
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1421247
|$ 193,019,555.07
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Capital Markets
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.58%
|0.58%
|TXT
|TEXTRON INC COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1981435
|$ 189,662,958.20
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.57%
|0.57%
|RTX
|RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1912716
|$ 182,913,031.08
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.55%
|0.55%
|USB
|US BANCORP COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|4166511
|$ 181,451,554.05
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Commercial Banks
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.54%
|0.54%
|KEYS
|KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1186049
|$ 180,967,356.42
|United States
|USD
|Information Technology
|Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.54%
|0.54%
|DOW
|DOW INC COMMON STOCK USD
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|3123508
|$ 179,258,124.12
|United States
|USD
|Materials
|Chemicals
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.54%
|0.54%
|AXP
|AMERICAN EXPRESS CO
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|787422
|$ 177,980,994.66
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Consumer Finance
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.53%
|0.53%
|CDNS
|CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|560188
|$ 177,137,047.48
|United States
|USD
|Information Technology
|Software
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.53%
|0.53%
|WMT
|WALMART INC COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2841250
|$ 172,094,512.50
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Staples
|Consumer Staples Distribution & Retail
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.52%
|0.51%
|JKHY
|JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1015267
|$ 168,280,505.25
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Financial Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.51%
|0.5%
|CL
|COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1865971
|$ 165,399,669.44
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Staples
|Household Products
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.5%
|0.49%
|BSX
|BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2456138
|$ 165,273,526.02
|United States
|USD
|Health Care
|Health Care Equipment & Supplies
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.5%
|0.49%
|ELV
|ELEVANCE HEALTH INC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|317636
|$ 162,108,708.96
|United States
|USD
|Health Care
|Health Care Providers & Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.49%
|0.48%
|CMS
|CMS ENERGY CORP COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2758043
|$ 161,648,900.23
|United States
|USD
|Utilities
|Multi-Utilities
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.49%
|0.48%
|SNPS
|SYNOPSYS INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|267312
|$ 156,195,747.84
|United States
|USD
|Information Technology
|Software
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.47%
|0.47%
|DHR
|DANAHER CORP COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|617047
|$ 152,904,246.60
|United States
|USD
|Health Care
|Life Sciences Tools & Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.46%
|0.46%
|MDT
|MEDTRONIC PLC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1764242
|$ 146,855,504.08
|Ireland
|USD
|Health Care
|Health Care Equipment & Supplies
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.44%
|0.44%
|FDX
|FEDEX CORP COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|469172
|$ 132,573,932.04
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Air Freight & Logistics
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.4%
|0.4%
|JNJ
|JOHNSON & COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|853692
|$ 132,510,072.24
|United States
|USD
|Health Care
|Pharmaceuticals
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.4%
|0.4%
|CRM
|SALESFORCE INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|383073
|$ 117,243,322.38
|United States
|USD
|Information Technology
|Software
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.35%
|0.35%
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|122227
|$ 116,118,094.54
|United States
|USD
|Information Technology
|Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.35%
|0.35%
|HUM
|HUMANA INC COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|313739
|$ 108,895,669.51
|United States
|USD
|Health Care
|Health Care Providers & Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.33%
|0.33%
|KMB
|KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|850944
|$ 106,521,169.92
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Staples
|Household Products
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.32%
|0.32%
|SPGI
|S&P GLOBAL INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|247352
|$ 103,511,864.96
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Capital Markets
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.31%
|0.31%
|PCG
|PG&E CORP COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|6270319
|$ 102,895,934.79
|United States
|USD
|Utilities
|Electric Utilities
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.31%
|0.31%
|UNP
|UNION PACIFIC CORP
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|417843
|$ 101,891,015.55
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Ground Transportation
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.31%
|0.3%
|IR
|INGERSOLL RAND INC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1029769
|$ 97,292,575.12
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Machinery
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.29%
|0.29%
|STX
|SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1092277
|$ 96,349,754.17
|Ireland
|USD
|Information Technology
|Computers & Peripherals
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.29%
|0.29%
|LYB
|LYONDELLBASELL
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|955752
|$ 96,043,518.48
|United States
|USD
|Materials
|Chemicals
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.29%
|0.29%
|AAPL
|APPLE INC COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|469973
|$ 80,294,887.05
|United States
|USD
|Information Technology
|Computers & Peripherals
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.24%
|0.24%
|AMT
|AMERICAN TOWER CORP REIT
|REIT
|Physical
|397999
|$ 77,832,684.44
|United States
|USD
|Real Estate
|Specialized REITs
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.23%
|0.23%
|MSI
|MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|215968
|$ 75,139,586.56
|United States
|USD
|Information Technology
|Communications Equipment
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.23%
|0.22%
|PM
|PHILIP MORRIS
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|802140
|$ 73,115,061.00
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Staples
|Tobacco
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.22%
|0.22%
|CNC
|CENTENE CORP COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|927927
|$ 71,515,333.89
|United States
|USD
|Health Care
|Health Care Providers & Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.21%
|0.21%
|KVUE
|KENVUE INC COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|3416995
|$ 70,560,946.75
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Staples
|Personal Care Products
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.21%
|0.21%
|GD
|GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|249543
|$ 69,617,506.14
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.21%
|0.21%
|AMP
|AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|143260
|$ 61,818,122.60
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Capital Markets
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.19%
|0.18%
|AME
|AMETEK INC COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|324377
|$ 59,283,140.52
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Electrical Equipment
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.18%
|0.18%
|LDOS
|LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|451008
|$ 57,828,245.76
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Professional Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.17%
|0.17%
|VRSN
|VERISIGN INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|262396
|$ 49,117,907.24
|United States
|USD
|Information Technology
|IT Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.15%
|0.15%
|MET
|METLIFE INC COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|622210
|$ 45,483,551.00
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Insurance
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.14%
|0.14%
|MO
|ALTRIA GROUP INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|981721
|$ 42,469,250.46
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Staples
|Tobacco
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.13%
|0.13%
|MCD
|MCDONALD'S CORP COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|145581
|$ 40,561,778.22
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Discretionary
|Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.12%
|0.12%
|ORLY
|O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|30001
|$ 34,113,237.07
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Discretionary
|Specialty Retail
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.1%
|0.1%
|D
|DOMINION ENERGY INC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|677173
|$ 32,673,597.25
|United States
|USD
|Utilities
|Multi-Utilities
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.1%
|0.1%
|GWW
|WW GRAINGER INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|32098
|$ 32,346,438.52
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Trading Companies & Distributors
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.1%
|0.1%
|APD
|AIR PRODUCTS AND
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|120847
|$ 28,708,413.32
|United States
|USD
|Materials
|Chemicals
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.09%
|0.09%
|BIIB
|BIOGEN INC COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|128644
|$ 27,875,868.36
|United States
|USD
|Health Care
|Biotechnology
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.08%
|0.08%
|GL
|GLOBE LIFE INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|210251
|$ 24,477,421.42
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Insurance
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.07%
|0.07%
|VLTO
|VERALTO CORP
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|224782
|$ 20,095,510.80
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.06%
|0.06%
|WELL
|WELLTOWER INC
|REIT
|Physical
|206778
|$ 18,872,628.06
|United States
|USD
|Real Estate
|Health Care REITs
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.06%
|0.06%
|BDX
|BECTON DICKINSON & CO
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|71173
|$ 17,200,378.91
|United States
|USD
|Health Care
|Health Care Equipment & Supplies
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.05%
|0.05%
|DTE
|DTE ENERGY CO COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|130702
|$ 14,170,710.84
|United States
|USD
|Utilities
|Multi-Utilities
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.04%
|0.04%
|CASH
|CURRENCIES
|Physical
|8459361
|$ 8,459,361.07
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.03%
|0.03%
You should be able to scroll to the right on this table to see more details. JEPI has made a run, but the market is at or very near all time highs despite a slight breather. The ETF value has not kept pace. The roughly 80% of the fund in equities should run commensurate with the market, with very high correlation. With a near perfect correlation, we would expect JEPI would have been priced closer to the high $60s here.
Still, while paper gains are always great to have, you buy this instrument for the massive income here. And the fact is that if you wait long enough, and the ETF continues to ebb and flow but pay reliable dividends, your entire initial investment can be recouped from this income alone, and then everything on top of that is gravy.
Unlike a single stock which can go bust, JEPI is a basket of holdings, and will never go belly up. Now there are some nuances with the equity linked notes and the contract deliverables that one can make arguments regarding risk, but suffice it to say, the holdings here are major. Keep in mind from an options perspective, the income there stems from movements in rates, and volatility. In this low volatility environment, and mixed back and forth of rates, option premium income has been mixed. That said, this ETF has paid over $18 in distributions, and the ETF is up nearly 20%. That makes for a strong set of total returns.
Of course, the second concern many have, aside from whether the ETF can keep pace with market gains, is if the distributions can continue to be so plentiful. Certainly it is worth noting distributions have fluctuated, and some of those factors were touched on above. Distributions were back on the rise in H2 2023 as rates calmed down and volatility was slightly elevated, particularly in September to November, only to start the year near some of the lower payout levels historically:
So, the distributions are going to fluctuate based on the equity movements and option income. When reviewing the holdings above as of March 25, 2024, it remains clear that the portfolio is still very much quality-oriented, with many lower-beta names versus some of the many other call option selling income ETFs we have looked at.
So, when selling covered calls, and this is something that comes up frequently for beginners at our investing group, is that you can lose out if the underlying assets run up above the covered call ceiling and get called away. Then the fund has to buy back the stock and sell more calls, or roll them out. Since the fund sells out-of-the-money call options, there is flexibility, but with the market run up the last few months, a lot of maneuvering has had to be conducted.
With that said, the JEPI ETF is doing its job well. It is not keeping a perfect pace with market movements, but depending on where the ETF is priced and the amount of income generated, you are collecting somewhere between a 7% and 10% yield. Even with all of the market swings, including two nasty bear markets in four years, and two strong bull market recoveries, the ETF prices has largely been in a defined range, allowing you to buy on weakness, and maybe trim on some rips, if you are astute at managing a position size or trading around the core position for even more income.
Overall, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF deserves your consideration for an income allocation. But never put all or most of your eggs into one basket, and please remember, price matters. Wait for a better entry, pick your spots.
