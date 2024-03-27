If I Had To Put A Third Of My Money Into A Single REIT

DNY59

The other day, someone commented on my recently published piece:

Brad, thanks for this coverage. If you had to put 1/3 of all [your] money into one [real estate investment trust] and close your eyes for 30 years (but spend all the dividends), which would you be most comfortable with? O, MAA, PLD, ADC? Something else? I'm tempted to think ADC. Joey is clearly not going to leave the helm. If ADC is a young O, then the future there looks good. I'm asking because I'm looking for the ultimate REIT to 1) beat the market long-term, 2) round out my dividend payers (ENB, BNS, BTI, and a REIT), and 3) for ideally big dividends. 30 years not watching, 1/3 of your portfolio - which is your best bet?"

To that, I responded:

Great question… if it's okay with you, let me turn that one into an article. Stay tuned…"

I'm very, very happy he asked that. Because I cannot stress enough how you never want to put a third of your money into a single investment asset.

Ever.

For that matter, you never want to put a third of your money into a single sector. And I wouldn't even recommend most people put a third of their money into real estate investment trusts, or REITs, alone.

There are just too many dangers associated with that lack of diversification.

You Just Never Know, Even With the Best of REITs

I know I'm the REIT guy who writes almost non-stop about how wonderful the sector can be.

But that's when it's carefully researched and contained within a properly balanced portfolio. All by itself, there are too many things that can go wrong.

First off, you can't predict the future. You can only expect it to go one way or another.

Take the pandemic, which nobody saw coming. Think about how much money hotels and malls lost without warning.

One day, they were open for business. The next, they were shut down for months or more.

As a result, every single mall REIT cut its dividends - even the enormously impressive Simon Property Group (SPG) and Tanger Inc. (SKT). And every single lodging REIT went even further in pausing their payouts altogether.

I study REITs for my livelihood, crunching their numbers and analyzing the results day every day. When 2020 hit, I'd been doing that for a decent decade and making very nice returns as a result - both for me and my followers.

Yet that January, I never would have predicted an entire REIT sector would fall and fail the way the lodging category did.

Now, I wised up pretty quickly to the intense dangers hotels were in. But I was holding out for Simon and Tanger right up until they cut their dividends.

While I was right about them being ultimate survivors, all my research… all my insider connections… all my experience…

They still ultimately failed me in that specific stock-picking scenario. Think about how much money I could have lost if an entire third of my portfolio was invested in Simon or Tanger.

They were great companies at the time. Yet they still could only do so much in the face of the unexpected.

Own REITs Within Reason

You just never know. I wish that wasn't the case, but you really just never know.

Even with a company like Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), a dividend king that's raised its payout every single year for 56 years in a row, there's no guarantee of what's to come. You don't get a pledge from management that your dividend will rise again in 2025, 2026, 2027, ad infinitum.

You don't even get a pledge it will stay as-is.

You only get every indication from historical actions and current observations that your money will be well spent. That's why I write in REITs for Dummies:

If you're working with a limited amount of money or want to ease into REIT ownership slowly, six separate stocks should provide a decent amount of sector diversification. I'd say that's the minimum amount… but it suffices nonetheless. You can better your odds further by perhaps selecting one (intelligently investigated) REIT from each major sector - apartment, retail, office, and industrial - and one from two newer sectors such as cell towers, self-storage, hotels, gaming, or the like. With that said, holding 8-10 REITs would be better because, of course, the more (intelligent investigated) assets you can hold, the less likely you are to catch a bad break."

And that's after I wrote how I advise investors to devote no more than 15%-20% of their portfolios to REITs.

So to answer the original question of what is the "ultimate REIT," the answer is that there is none. There is no ultimate company at all, only more likely and less likely investment opportunities and combinations.

But if you want to consider adding some likely REITs to a properly balanced portfolio, then here are some suggestions to consider…

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR)

This company is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of industrial properties that are exclusively located in Southern California ("SoCal") infill markets.

REXR has a market cap of approximately $11.0 billion and a 45.9 million SF portfolio made up of 374 properties leased to roughly 1,600 tenants across the SoCal region.

Rexford differentiates its investment strategy with its sole focus on the SoCal region. Rather than spread its investments across multiple states or countries, this industrial REIT is "all-in" on the SoCal industrial market.

And with good reason.

Southern California has a massive industrial market that consistently has the highest demand, mixed with the lowest industrial supply of any major market in the U.S.

Demand is spurred by the vast economic activity in the region with around 24 million residents and more than 600,000 businesses, while supply is limited by natural barriers surrounding the region.

Due to the favorable supply & demand dynamics, SoCal's industrial market is valued at $43.0 billion with 2.3 billion SF of industrial space at an average rent of $18.48 per SF.

SoCal's average rent of $18.48 per SF compares with the following U.S. markets:

Dallas / Ft. Worth: $8.09 per SF

Atlanta: $7.33 per SF

Chicago: $6.53 per SF

New York/New Jersey: $17.59 per SF.

As previously mentioned, the SoCal industrial market is approximately 2.3 billion SF, which is larger than the entire industrial market in the United Kingdom (1.7 billion SF), Germany (2.0 billion SF), and France (1.5 billion SF).

REXR - IR

While normally I would be concerned about such geographic concentration, in this case, REXR just so happens to be highly concentrated in one of the best, if not the best, industrial markets in the world.

The scarcity of developable land along with the regional demand enabled REXR to report very attractive releasing spreads for the full year 2023. For new and renewal leases combined, the company reported releasing spreads of 77.5% on a GAAP basis and 58.7% on a cash basis.

Additionally, at the end of 2023 the company reported a Same Property Portfolio occupancy of 97.5%.

REXR - IR

To go along with its high-quality portfolio, the company has an investment-grade balance sheet with a BBB+ credit rating and excellent debt metrics including a net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 3.6x, a long-term debt to capital ratio of 23.47%, and an EBITDA to interest expense ratio of 8.25x.

The company's debt has a W.A. interest rate of 3.6% and a W.A. term to maturity of 5.0 years. Plus, as of its most recent update, the company had $1.2 billion of total liquidity.

REXR - IR

Rexford's SoCal centric investment strategy has paid off, with the company achieving positive AFFO per share growth in each year since 2016, with the exception of 2019 when AFFO per share fell by -2%.

It should be noted that the very next year the company returned to growth with AFFO per share increasing by 17% in 2020.

The company has increased its dividend each year as well with the dividend growing from $0.54 per share in 2016 to $1.52 per share in 2023. Plus REXR has maintained a conservative AFFO payout ratio over the years with an average AFFO payout ratio of 78.04% from 2016 to 2023.

In 2023 the AFFO payout ratio was higher than its average, coming in at 88.37% for the year. While this is a bit on the high side, analysts expect significant growth in AFFO over the next several years which would bring the AFFO payout ratio down to 80.72% by 2025.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

Since 2016 the company has delivered an average AFFO growth rate of 13.92% and an average dividend growth rate of 14.87%. Analysts expect AFFO per share growth of 10% in 2024 and then AFFO per share growth of 18% and 15% in the years 2025 and 2026 respectively.

The stock pays a 3.28% dividend yield and trades at a P/AFFO of 29.00x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 38.05x.

We rate Rexford Industrial Realty a Strong Buy.

FAST Graphs

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)

ARE is the only publicly traded company that is a pure-play life science REIT. The company has been the leading and longest-running life science REIT since it pioneered the niche back in 1994.

Alexandria has a market cap of approximately $22.2 billion and a 73.5 million SF portfolio that consists of:

42.0 million SF of operating properties

5.5 million SF of properties under construction

2.1 million SF of near-term development projects, and

23.9 million SF of future development projects.

ARE develops, owns, and operates a portfolio of collaborative life science properties located in Boston, San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle, New York City, Maryland, and the Research Triangle.

The company leases its lab space out to leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies, as well as top educational and medical institutions.

Some of ARE's top tenants include:

Moderna, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc.

Harvard University

New York University

Boston Children's Hospital.

Alexandria's top tenant, Moderna, makes up 5.7% of the company's rental revenue and has a remaining lease term of 13.2 years. Its next two largest tenants are Eli Lily and Bristol-Myers Squibb, which make up 4.3% and 3.1% of ARE's rental revenue, respectively.

In total, the company's top 20 tenants make up 35.5% of its rental revenue and have a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.6 years. Plus 16 out of ARE's top 20 tenants have an investment-grade credit rating.

ARE - IR

Since the work-from-home ("WFH") movement began several years ago, there has been some debate regarding ARE's status as an office REIT.

Technically it is an office REIT since companies lease space from ARE in order for their employees to perform tasks. However, many of the tasks being performed are in a lab setting and are regulated.

The nature of the work performed in ARE's laboratories insulates it from the WFM. While I can write this article from my office or from my house, I cannot say the same for a scientist developing the latest weight-loss drug.

ARE's latest figures from its full-year 2023 operating results support the notion that the company has been holding up well in spite of the recent pressures facing the office sector.

The company reported an occupancy of 94.6% for its operating properties at the end of 2023.

Additionally, during 2023 the company had solid leasing activity of 4.3 million SF which is in line with the company's average leasing volume between 2013 and 2020.

Another positive sign is that executed leases during 2023 had a W.A. lease term ("WALT") of 11.3 years, compared to the company's average WALT of 8.8 years between 2014 and 2023.

Finally, for the full-year 2023, ARE's rental rate increased 29.4% or 15.8% on a cash basis.

ARE - IR

Alexandria has an investment-grade balance sheet with a BBB+ credit rating from S&P Global. The company has excellent debt metrics including a net debt + preferred stock to adjusted EBITDA of 5.1x, a long-term debt to capital ratio of 39.42%, and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.5x.

98.1% of the company's debt is fixed rate and has a W.A. interest rate of 3.72% with a W.A. term to maturity of 12.8 years. Plus, the company has no debt maturities before 2025 and approximately $5.8 billion of liquidity.

ARE - IR

Alexandria's AFFO growth has been choppy over the past several years with some years of low to moderate growth, some years of negative growth, and some years of significant positive growth.

AFFO remained flat at $4.35 per share in both 2016 and 2017. AFFO per share increased by 21% in 2018, by 7% in 2019, and then by less than a percent in 2020.

The following year, in 2021, AFFO per share fell by -1%, only to increase by 16% in 2022 and then increase by 17% in 2023.

Analysts expect modest AFFO growth of 1% in 2024, but then for AFFO per share to increase by 4% and 6% in the years 2025 and 2026 respectively.

While the company's earnings growth has been somewhat choppy its dividend growth has been very consistent and supported by a low AFFO payout ratio.

The company ended 2023 with an AFFO payout ratio of 64.92% which is expected to be maintained at a conservative level over the next several years.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

Since 2016 Alexandria has had an average AFFO growth rate of 6.07% and an average dividend growth rate of 6.27%. The stock pays a 4.05% dividend yield and trades at a P/AFFO of 16.41x, compared to its normal AFFO multiple of 25.68x.

We rate Alexandria Real Estate a Strong Buy.

FAST Graphs

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

VICI is an experiential REIT that holds a portfolio of leading gaming, entertainment, and hospitality real estate. The company's portfolio includes iconic trophy properties such as MGM Grand, Caesars Palace, and the Venetian Resort, all 3 which are located on the Las Vegas Strip.

The gaming REIT owns or has an ownership interest in 93 income producing assets that consist of 54 gaming properties and 39 non-gaming, experiential properties located across 26 U.S. states and 1 Canadian Province.

The gaming REIT's portfolio totals 127 million SF and features:

Over 60,000 hotel rooms

Over 4.0 million SF of gaming space

Approximately 6.7 million SF of meeting & convention space

More than 50 entertainment venues (including 4 golf courses), and

Roughly 500 retail outlets.

To complement its improved properties, VICI owns 26 acres of undeveloped land next to Planet Hollywood and 7 acres of strip frontage at Caesars Palace.

In addition to its core-gaming properties, VICI owns 39 non-gaming properties which primarily consist of bowling alleys the company acquired from Bowlero in 2023.

VICI - IR

VICI leases its gaming properties to leading operators with years of experience in the gaming and hospitality industries. All of their leases are structured on a triple-net basis and most contain long-term escalations tied to the CPI.

VICI currently has 13 tenants but receives 75% of its annual rent from its top 2 tenants, Caesars and MGM Resorts.

Caesars is VICI's top tenant and makes up 40% of the company's annual rent and MGM Resorts is its 2nd largest tenant and makes up 35% of the company's rent.

While some might see this level of tenant concentration as concerning, the nature of the gaming industry and its regulatory environment limits the number of operators who are licensed to run a casino, making high tenant concentration somewhat unavoidable in the gaming space.

At the same time though, the regulatory environment also limits competition by creating high barriers to entry and limits VICI's existing tenants' ability to relocate.

Additionally, many of VICI's gaming properties are mission critical real estate that the operator cannot do without, for example: Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip.

Moreover, many of VICI's tenants have extremely long lease terms when including extension options. Caesars Entertainment rents 18 properties and has a WALT of 31.6 years while MGM Resorts rents 13 properties and has a WALT of 51.3 years.

VICI - IR

VICI has an investment-grade balance sheet with a BBB- credit rating from S&P Global. The company has solid debt metrics including a net leverage ratio (net debt / adj EBITDA) of 5.5x, a long-term debt to capital ratio of 38.51%, and an EBITDA to interest expense ratio of 4.10x.

The company's debt is 99% fixed rate, 83% unsecured, and has a W.A. term to maturity of 5.9 years. Plus, as of its most recent update, the company had approximately $3.2 billion of liquidity.

VICI - IR

VICI achieved positive AFFO growth in each year between 2019 and 2023 and analysts expect that to continue with AFFO projected to increase by 5% in 2024 and then increase by 4% the following year.

Similarly, the gaming REIT increased its dividend each year while maintaining a conservative AFFO payout ratio which averaged 76.86% between 2019 and 2023.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

Since 2019 VICI has had an average AFFO growth rate of 6.69% and an average dividend growth rate of 10.11%. The stock pays a 5.76% dividend yield that is well covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 74.88% and trades at a P/AFFO of 13.27x, compared to its normal AFFO multiple of 15.93x.

We rate VICI Properties a Buy.

FAST Graphs

March Madness

Guess what?

It's time for the "Sweet 16 REIT" portfolio, which I will be writing this week.

It is highly possible that these three REITs (ARE, VICI, and REXR) will be included.

So, instead of putting 1/3 of your hard-earned capital into one REIT...

Wait for the Sweet 16 list...

As always, thank you for reading and commenting.