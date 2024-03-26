Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ford Motor Company (F) Presents at Bank of America Securities 2024 Automotive Summit (Transcript)

Start Time: 12:10 January 1, 0000 1:08 PM ET

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)
Bank of America Securities 2024 Automotive Summit
March 26, 2024, 12:10 PM ET

Company Participants

John Lawler - CFO

Conference Call Participants

John Murphy - Bank of America

John Murphy

Thanks for coming back. We are very happy to have Ford in this next session. Ford is a company that, at least in our opinion, has the box loaded for the next three years on some traditional EV products. So they're in a great position from a sort of car war cycle standpoint but also is doing a great job in its core to future transition and not just resting on its laurels and obviously using the success of those core products and the business to fund the future.

So we really kind of think Ford's got its acting gear and doing as much as it possibly can. I think the separation to Model e, Ford Blue and Ford Pro has shed a lot of light, giving us a lot of information externally. But maybe even more importantly, how the management team internally managed the good, the great and a little bit of the ugly on the EV side and do it very efficiently with a lot of clarity, particularly for folks like us from the outside. So we greatly appreciate that.

Today, we're very happy to have Ford CFO, John Lawler, who knows the business inside and out, in addition to being a master capital allocator. We're going to grill you on that later too as well. John, thanks so much for joining us today. I'll turn it over to you for some opening comments, and then we got a whole host of questions for you, too.

John Lawler

Okay, great. Thanks for having me. I guess I'd first

