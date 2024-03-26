Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zhihu Inc. (ZH) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 26, 2024 4:20 PM ETZhihu Inc. (ZH) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.46K Followers

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 26, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Yolanda Liu - Director of IR
Zhou Yuan - Founder, Chairman and CEO
Wang Han - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Vicky Wei - Citi
Xueqing Zhang - CICC
Daisy Chen - Haitong International
Eileen Lin - China Renaissance
Cici Cheng - CLSA

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Zhihu Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a Q&A session. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Yolanda Liu, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Yolanda Liu

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results conference call. Participants on today's call include Mr. Zhou Yuan, our Founder, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Wang Han, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we continue, please note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities and Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, other results may be materially different from the views expressed today. Further information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in our public filings filed with the U.S. SEC and Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law. During today's call, management will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures for comparison purposes only. For a definition of non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results, please see the earnings release issued earlier today. In addition, a

Recommended For You

About ZH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZH

Trending Analysis

Trending News