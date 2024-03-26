Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Qualcomm: Automotive Segment Driving Market Domination In ADAS

Khaveen Investments profile picture
Khaveen Investments
6.89K Followers

Summary

  • Qualcomm Incorporated's sustainable growth outlook includes anticipated growth in the Handset segment, Automotive segment, and IoT fueled by Wi-Fi advancements and Qualcomm's entry into ARM-based CPUs.
  • Qualcomm's Automotive segment has experienced robust growth, with a 30% average growth rate over the past four years and a 24.8% growth rate in 2023.
  • Qualcomm has gained market share in the ADAS automotive semiconductor market, outperforming its competitors and closing the gap with market leader Intel Mobileye.

Qualcomm headquarters sign in San Diego, California, USA.

JHVEPhoto

In our previous analysis of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), we delved into its potential for its sustained growth outlook. Firstly, we projected the Handset segment, particularly buoyed by its dominance in the premium smartphone market, to maintain a forward average

This article was written by

Khaveen Investments profile picture
Khaveen Investments
6.89K Followers
Khaveen Investments is a Macroquantamental Hedge Fund managing a portfolio of globally diversified investments. With a vested interest in hundreds of investments spanning diverse asset classes, countries, sectors, and industries, we wield a multifaceted investment approach that combines top-down and bottom-up methodologies, integrating three core investment strategies: global macro, fundamental, and quantitative strategies. We serve accredited investors throughout the globe, which include HNW Individuals, Corporates, Associations, and Institutions. At the heart of our investment prowess lies specialized expertise in cutting-edge technologies that are reshaping the fabric of numerous industries. Our strategic focus revolves around the transformative fields of Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, 5G, Autonomous & Electric Vehicles, FinTech, Augmented & Virtual Reality, and the Internet of Things.www.khaveen.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QCOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, or as an offer/solicitation to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only, and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QCOM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QCOM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QCOM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News