Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.46K Followers

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 26, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lingling Kong - IR Director
Hao Cao - Vice President of Finance

Conference Call Participants

Brian Gong - Citigroup
Lei Zhang - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Raphael Chen - BOCI Research
Derek Tse - Morgan Stanley
Thomas Chong - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you, and welcome to DouYu International Holdings Limited's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now turn the call over to the first speaker today, Ms. Lingling Kong, IR Director at DouYu. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Lingling Kong

Thank you. Hello, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. Joining us today are Mr. Mingming Su, Chief Strategy Officer; Mr. Hao Cao, Vice President of Finance; and Ms. Simin Ren, Vice President from the Interim Management Committee.

You can refer to our fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on our IR website at ir.douyu.com. You can also check a replay of this call when it becomes available in a few hours on our IR website.

Before we start, please note that this call may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provision for the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and observations that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors not under the company's control, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or expectations implied by this forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement, risk factors and the details of the company's filings with the SEC. The

Recommended For You

About DOYU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DOYU

Trending Analysis

Trending News