Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Exxon Mobil: Opportunity Knocked - Did You Answer? What's Next? (Technical Analysis)

Mar. 26, 2024 5:56 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stock4 Comments
Stock Waves profile picture
Stock Waves
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Lyn Alden discusses how the Energy sector is under-owned but has gradually increasing demand that is expected to push energy prices upward. Exxon Mobil Corporation will be a beneficiary of this.
  • Exxon Mobil stock is in the middle of a larger rally structure, with a projected price target of as high as $140 over the next several months.
  • Our Elliott Wave Theory methodology can provide guidance and risk management in trading and investing in Exxon Mobil and many others.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Stock Waves get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

What’s next ? concepts with text on notepaper and arrow

HAKINMHAN/iStock via Getty Images

By Levi at Elliott Wave Trader; Produced with Avi Gilburt.

Well, if you did answer back in January of this year, then you have outperformed the overall market as measured by the S&P 500 Index (

STOCK WAVES: Where fundamental analysis meets technical analysis for highest-probability investment opportunities! Get leading Elliott Wave analysis from our team, along with fundamental insights and macro analysis from top author Lyn Alden Schwartzer.

"Stockwaves is my bread and butter, and that's only catching maybe 10% of the charts they throw out! I had 7-10x+ trades with SW last year, and dozens more that were "slackers" (LOL) with "only" 3-4-5x returns. Amazing!" (Nicole)

Click here for a FREE TRIAL.

This article was written by

Stock Waves profile picture
Stock Waves
9.19K Followers

Stock Waves is a team run by Zac Mannes, Garrett Patten and includes contributing authors Lyn Alden Schwartzer and Harry Dunn. Together they provide real-time Elliott Wave technical analysis on dozens of selected stocks each market session. They are the contributors for the investing group Stock Waves.

Features of the service: daily technical analysis, multiple videos weekly with chart analysis, fundamental analysis, 2 deep dives on specific stocks monthly, and a vibrant chatroom for discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in XOM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XOM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XOM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XOM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News