Prologis: There Is Still Too Much Baked Into The Cake To Capture Alpha

Mar. 26, 2024 6:09 PM ETPrologis, Inc. (PLD) Stock1 Comment
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Summary

  • Back in mid-2023, I published a relatively bearish article on Prologis, Inc. because the fundamentals, in my opinion, did not justify the multiple.
  • Since then, Prologis stock has delivered sound results, but, at the same time, facing weaker momentum in the core metrics.
  • If we look deeper into the same store NOI figures and explore the sources of how Prologis could accommodate growth going forward, we will recognize that the market has priced in a lot.
  • In my opinion, it is very unlikely that Prologis will manage to achieve the market's expectations that will, ultimately, cause the multiple to shrink, inflicting damage on the stock price.
  • Based on the new data points, I would still recommend avoiding Prologis at the current multiple.

Mid last year, I wrote an article on Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) - the largest publicly traded industrial real estate investment trust, or REIT - elaborating on the many fundamental areas where PLD is strongly positioned. Yet, after considering all of the

Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

