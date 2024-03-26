Justin Paget

Mid last year, I wrote an article on Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) - the largest publicly traded industrial real estate investment trust, or REIT - elaborating on the many fundamental areas where PLD is strongly positioned. Yet, after considering all of the inherent strengths (e.g., fortress balance sheet, embedded below market level rents), the conclusion was to avoid going long because of the excessive valuation levels.

Since the publication of my thesis, the PLD stock price has experienced a rather volatile ride, especially during the first couple of months, while it was still unclear as to whether the Fed would keep increasing interest rates further.

Ycharts

In the chart above, we can also observe that PLD has delivered rather correlated returns with the overall REIT index as represented by Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQ), registering a total return of ~5.9%, which is ~ 200 basis points above the index.

Now, some time has passed and there are new data points that we could consider when contemplating on entering or still avoiding PLD.

Thesis update

First, in terms of the valuation levels, PLD was exactly at the same level when I circulated my thesis, which effectively boiled down to an overly rich multiple that just was not sufficiently justified by the underlying fundamentals.

Ycharts

Second, if we zoom back and take a look at the total results of 2023, the key performance metrics that matter have moved higher. For example, the core funds from operations, or FFO, per share has increased by 8.6%, and the Real estate operations segment, which excludes the more volatile and opportunistic Strategic capital segment, has surged by 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. So, at the core, PLD has indeed registered robust results confirming the embedded growth potential.

Third, however, if we focus just on Q4, 2023 figures, the picture is not that rosy, where the core FFO per share and Real estate operations segment have managed to tick higher only by 1.6% and 6%, respectively. This dynamics clearly implies that there is a ground for being concerned around PLD's ability to sustain the strong momentum with which it entered 2023.

Part of the deacceleration in the core performance could be attributable to lower like-for-like NOI results (yet, the key driver is cost-related and timing of operational CapEx as well as strong comparison). Granted, what the chart depicts below is still solid, but the most important takeaway would be related to clearly weakening NOI rate of change dynamics.

Q4, 2023 earnings supplemental

Fourth, together with its Q4 2023 results, PLD also circulated 2024 FFO guidance, which has a very conservative profile. Namely, if we take the midpoint of the FFO guided range, the growth lands at negative ~2% compared to last year. This is even with the same store NOI growth of 8.5% and occupancy ratio of 97% factored into the equation.

The key driver behind the depressed core FFO per share performance going forward is mostly associated with the increase in the interest expense component, where PLD has so far not felt any pressure from higher SOFR. The way how PLD has successfully avoided suffering from higher costs of financing is through its well-laddered debt maturity profile in combination with mostly fixed rate financing.

Yet, now, part of these maturities have started to slowly but surely kick in, where incremental refinancings automatically trigger debt reset to market-aligned financing levels, which are well above the current weighted average interest rate of 2.9% (related to fixed rate borrowings).

Q4, 2023 earnings supplemental

Having said that, once the interest rates start to drop, PLD will be able to partially avoid this negative dynamics, and thus allow the organic growth component to flow more directly to the bottom line without being largely offset by higher interest expense.

Fifth, despite the weak guidance and P/FFO of 23.1x, PLD's share price did not suffer any decline. One of the reasons is that for 2025, the market has already baked into the cake core FFO per share growth of more than 12%, which is really a tough target to reach.

Let's put this in context. For instance, even with the expected same-store NOI growth of 8.5% for 2024 and high occupancy levels, the core FFO per share is still projected to go down this year. In 2025 there will be more debt to refinance than in 2024. Comparing the lease maturities in 2024 with those of 2025, the difference is not that wide, either.

Q4, 2023 earnings supplemental

So, in my opinion, the only way how PLD can really deliver on the aggressive FFO estimate for 2025 is through cheaper borrowing costs going forward, where incremental debt rollovers would not impose any uptick in the cost of finance relative to the currently locked-in borrowing at ~ 2.9%. Moreover, PLD would then also have to refinance the newly refinanced borrowings during 2024 (presumably at higher interest rates) to reap the benefit of a more accommodative SOFR environment. This way, there would be even some interest expense savings possible in 2025. From the fundamental perspective, I just do not see how PLD would be able to significantly exceed the assumptions that form the weakened guidance for 2024.

The bottom line

All in all, Prologis has become a less attractive investment case than when I issued my relatively conservative thesis back in mid-2023.

Considering that Prologis trades at a premium of ~35% compared to the sector average, one would expect a robust growth profile, where the underlying FFO trajectory would gradually justify the current premium.

Yet, given the fact that 2024 is estimated to result in negative core FFO per share growth and also factoring in some clear signs of weakening momentum in the same store NOI growth, I just do not see a reason to pay so high a premium here for Prologis, Inc. stock.

On top of this, the market has already priced in a massive core FFO per share growth in 2025 that could be achieved only if the interest rates converge back to extremely accommodative levels.

For me, Prologis, Inc. stock is still a hold. It is not a sell given the exposure to secular tailwinds and duration-loaded cash flows that will inevitably warrant a higher share price in the case of decreasing interest rates.