Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (BJWTF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.46K Followers

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (OTCPK:BJWTF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 26, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Company Representative

Investors and analysts, good afternoon. On behalf of BEWG, welcome to our 2023 Meeting. And I am IR Navis from BEWG. And we're very grateful for your long-term care and support.

First of all, let me present the management attending today's meeting. They are; Lehigh phone of the BEWG, Financial Director and Secretary, Woon Cheung Tung of BEWG; and the Rotating Chair and VP of BEWG. And before we start the presentation of our 2023 performance, please let me remind you that both, assets, performance of the BEWG would be settled in RMB. So starting from this, we could see that all financial performance will be in RMB, so that you will have a more comprehensive understanding of our performance. And now we will hand over to the Li Quoh [ph] to introduce our performance in 2023.

Unidentified Company Representative

Hi, everybody. Now, on behalf of the BEWG, I would like to give you introduction to our 2023 performance. First of all, financial statements in terms of revenue as of December 31, 2023, the main business revenue amounted to RMB24.5 billion. All in RMB, and if there will be Hong Kong Dollar, I will emphasize that; and it's up by 14% compared with RMB21.5 billion in 2022. And net profit attributable to parent company was RMB1.9 billion, 60% higher than RMB1.2 billion in 2022. Excluding however, and one-time non-cash impact, the net profit attributable to parent company increased 20%.

And the cash flow performance has been positive for two years and the operational cash flow estimated to be RMB2.3 billion, the highest the record in recent years. And the estimated net cash flow was around RMB1 billion. To

Recommended For You

About BJWTF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BJWTF

Trending Analysis

Trending News