Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock via Getty Images

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is a provider of workplace life and disability insurance, along with related products. Most insurance coverage is about property-casualty companies, so I thought this was worth a look.

UNM 5Y Price History (Seeking Alpha)

Seen above, folks who bought after COVID have seen pretty steady returns as stocks go. The business is sound, and there's not a lot too complicated about it. I'll give a rundown of the business, its financials, and why I think it's a surprisingly overlooked Buy in the insurance space.

Business Model

Unum operates through various reporting segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block. These segments are generally marketed through field sales personnel and a network of independent brokers and consultants. Growth usually occurs by gaining new employer accounts that can offer the benefits and by accumulating more employees with existing employers.

2023 Form 10K

Unum US

Most of the revenue comes from the Unum US segment, which consists of multiple subsidiaries. Unum US's revenues derive from the following insurance products.

2023 Form 10K

These are workplace benefits that primarily cover disability and life insurance, with additional products available to those that want them. These products are mainly targeted toward groups with up to 2,000 employees, in both the public and private sectors.

Unum International

2023 Form 10K

The International segment mostly of business done in the UK and, to a lesser extent, Poland. Like US, this is primarily disability and life, almost to the same proportion, with additional insurance that can go with these core products.

Colonial Life

2023 Form 10K

Colonial Life has a somewhat similar product, a key difference being cancer and critical illness. Additionally, the target market for this segment is private-sector employers with up to 1,000 employees.

Closed-Block

Lastly, Closed-Block covers insurance products that are no longer actively marketed but still exist with some customers. The main item is long-term care insurance, which Unum has discontinued altogether since 2012. Other lingering products under this segment have been effectively kicked to reinsurance contracts that were purchased for them. Closed-Block will become a progressively smaller factor in the company's financials.

Balance Sheet

The balance sheet, while not the most impressive I have ever seen, is healthy and in good order.

2023 Form 10K

I have indicated the key parts. The investment portfolio, which is mostly in conservative, fixed-income assets (2023 Form 10K, pg. 148) is of similar value to their total insurance liabilities.

2023 Form 10K

Long-term debt, meanwhile, is at $3.4B (worth about 2 - 3 years' earnings) and has staggered maturities into the distant future.

Financial History

The financial history is interesting to observe because there has been improvement but not exactly a trend that we might call growth. Let's first look at revenues.

Author's display of 10K data

Here we see that revenues did grow during the period, overall, but not by much. The peak, ironically, was in 2020 (more on that in a moment).

Author's display of 10K data

Looking at the change of the balance sheet over time, it's virtually unchanged, even though it was consistently profitable.

Author's display of 10K data

If we focus our attention to tangible book value and total insurance liabilities, we see a similar trend, but TBV is at least higher, while these liabilities are lower.

Author's display of 10K data

When we look at the earnings history, there's some ebb and flow here, but it's clearly trended upward, now generally exceeding $1B. Thus, while the size of the company isn't really larger in terms of total assets, earnings are up, and this means it's a higher-ROE business than it was before. Across this decade, about $4.9B was returned to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

Author's display of 10K data

Total dividend payments increased every year at a CAGR of over 6%, indicating that shareholders have enjoyed increasing returns as the business improves.

Why the higher revenues but lower earnings in 2020? In its 2020 Form 10K (pgs. 37, 39), the company explained that, while premium income was up, all segments incurred higher claims as a result of COVID. Unsurprisingly, a major pandemic results in more deaths, which is what Unum insures. Even though it exceeded their historical experience and defied their expectations, their risk models apparently priced well enough that they remained profitable during that year.

A Look to the Future

As we think about this business going forward, we might wonder if there will be more growth than before or if the company will continue to be a high-ROE business, among other factors that will impact the value of UNM. Let's examine them.

Pricing Power

Key in Unum's success is its pricing power, which has kept it profitable, even during an upset like COVID. They were asked about this in Q&A during the Q4 2023 earnings call. Chris Pyne (Executive VP of Group Benefits) explained:

So again, our customers are buying a broader experience from us. I'll give you an example from MyUnum. Smaller customers who are looking for a completely integrated set of products that work really well from an administration standpoint and an enrollment standpoint. We've got the right contracts and cover so they get really high-quality insurance. And of course, that ultimately ends up in a wonderful claim experience. Going upmarket. HR Connect is a great example, where somebody is buying our products because of deep integration with leading HCM platforms like ADP's Workforce Now, Workday and UKG. And then again, if somebody buys the total leave package from us, they're looking for us to solve a very significant challenge with claims administration and compliance on leave management. With that comes of great insurance products. We've got a phenomenal claim team behind those products that do a wonderful job to make sure we pay exactly what we should pay and do it with great care and compassion. We do a great job of getting people back to work, and incidence has been favorable in the current environment, which we expect to continue.

Thus, while their margins suggest prices could be squeezed lower, the delivery of their products comes with convenience that justifies it for customers. Considering how most employees probably want a simplified benefits system that is accessible right when they need it, I'm not surprised if they are slow to quibble over the price, and I think Pyne is correct that this trend will continue.

Q4 2023 Company Presentation

While that question was pointed at the disability products, management is expecting that it can continue to raise prices across the board, while also increasing sales itself. That's worth some discussion as well.

Sales Growth

Q4 2023 Company Presentation

The company believes that it can continue to grow sales at about 10% over many years. One thing it cites is the ease of sales growth that comes from their improvements in their digital platform.

I agree that the digital platform goes a long way toward making new insurance sales, since all an employee needs to do is sign in and decide if they want the product or not. Once the employer is won over and the online interface is set up, the hard part is done, and any growth their employers have in employees is a natural funnel for new policies with little extra work on the part of Unum.

Capital Allocation

In Q4 earnings, CEO Rick McKenney outlined their capital allocation strategy going forward.

And so then we think about the deployment opportunities we have in 2024, I'd start out first with putting it right back in our core businesses, investing in the digital capabilities we talked about. From an organic perspective, that's contemplated in our earnings as we talk about that, as we fund internal initiatives. And we'd like to look at M&A too. "How do we continue to accelerate that growth rate?" Capabilities, things that surround our business, whether it's distribution, product, internal capabilities, we'll continue to look at. And when you do all of those different things, we then look at our -- how we'll deploy it back to our shareholders. Steve mentioned the dividend expectation even ticked up a little bit, that 10% to 15% range this year. And share repurchase, which is double where it was a year ago at $500 million.

So in that order, the strategy is:

Reinvestment in business (ties in with sales growth)

M&A as opportunities present themselves

Dividends (with increases in 10% - 15% range)

Buybacks

In addition to sales, M&A would represent a shift from higher-ROE to actual growth of operations. While there aren't any immediate candidates, McKenney did add that they would be more likely to acquire smaller businesses that work as add-ons to their current model, with larger acquisitions being much more selective.

I want to draw attention to buybacks, however. With $500M approved for that at a market cap nearly $10B, that's 5% of the company eligible to be bought up. This can be a strong catalyst to an individual share's intrinsic value at these prices. Before I do the valuation, I'll discuss some risks with this investment.

Risks

Buybacks are a two-edged sword. If the market does catch on and begins to raise the price of these shares, a continued repurchase program could destroy long-term value for shareholders. Thankfully, we do know it's the last priority in the capital allocation strategy, but considering how $5B could be bought back ($500M per year), it's a big difference if the company stays closer to $10B or shoots up to $40B during the next decade.

Moreover, while other forms of insurance have to worry about losses from spikes in claims (like property-casualty), a recession could push employees to decline to pay more for these optional benefits. It could also cause employers to lay off personnel, leading to a lower number of possible policies that Unum could underwrite. Management spoke to this in their 2020 Form 10K:

We have experienced a disruption in sales activity related to certain of our product lines due to some potential new customers deferring their purchasing decisions given the current economic environment and challenges in our ability to meet with potential new customers for policies that are traditionally sold in person, mitigated somewhat by our investment in digital tools and capabilities. If we continue to experience this disruption, our premium income may decline.

Another way of putting it: If we can see that their risk models are pricing for consistent underwriting profits, even against something like COVID, then the real threat would be anything that makes the lucrative sale not happen.

2009 Form 10K

If we go back farther in time to earnings during the Great Recession, the company still remained profitable, albeit with a decline. A recession doesn't have to cause a negative year to create risk; it only needs to slow earnings growth sufficiently to foil a valuation, which I think investors should keep that in mind.

Valuation

Let's go ahead and move into the valuation. I'll take the current TBV per share and add to it my calculation of discounted EPS for the next decade. I'll use the following assumptions:

$5.75 as baseline EPS

10% average annual growth

Net income for the past five years is about $1.1B, which with the current shares outstanding resolves to about $5.75 per share. I believe 10% growth is a fair estimate for long-term EPS growth, given the company's healthy balance sheet, pricing power, improvements with digital sales, the consistency that their workplace product offers, and the accretive effects of buybacks.

Author's calculation

With a 10% discount rate for an index-like return, this amount comes to $57.50. Added to the TBV per share, that gives UNM an intrinsic value of $105.60, suggesting undervaluation.

P/TBV 10Y Price History (Seeking Alpha)

While some folks might look at the Price/TBV history and note this isn't on the low end, it remains the case that the company is only at a modest premium to TBV, in spite of its growth and strong fundamentals. Moreover, the huge discount in years prior was due to COVID, and while this means the market may punish the share price heavily during a temporary headwind, I think the company's fundamentals proved the stock's resilience for the long term.

Conclusion

Unum Group represents an overlooked gem in the insurance industry. Maybe it's because it's sold to employers and lacks a sassy gecko or duck to promote it, but their underwriting process speaks for itself, with a streak of profits, dividends, and buybacks as the business's ROE has continued to improve.

For folks interested in a simple stock that doesn't need huge levels of growth to produce attractive returns, I believe UNM is textbook example of that, and until I see a huge price surge, I consider it an easy Buy.