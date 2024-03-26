Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.46K Followers

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 26, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chen Geng - Vice President, Strategic Finance and Treasurer
Angus Pacala - Chief Executive Officer
Mark Weinswig - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andres Sheppard - Cantor Fitzgerald
Brian Dobson - Chardan Capital Markets
Kevin Cassidy - Rosenblatt Securities
Shadi Mitwalli - Craig-Hallum
Kevin Garrigan - WestPark Capital

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Ouster's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After today's presentation and remarks, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] The call today is being recorded, and a replay of the call will be available on the Ouster Investor Relations website one hour after the completion of this call.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Chen Geng, VP of Strategic Finance and Treasurer. Please go ahead.

Chen Geng

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. I am joined today by Ouster's Chief Executive Officer, Angus Pacala; and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Weinswig.

Before we begin the prepared remarks, we would like to remind you that earlier today Ouster issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results. An investor presentation was published and is available on the Investor Relations section of Ouster's website.

I would also like to remind everyone that during the course of this conference call, Ouster's management will discuss certain forward-looking information, including commentary regarding our growth strategy and go-forward financial framework, our first quarter 2024 financial guidance and other matters described in today's press release that are intended to be covered by the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements.

Recommended For You

About OUST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OUST

Trending Analysis

Trending News