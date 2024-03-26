Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BioAtla, Inc. (BCAB) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 26, 2024 7:21 PM ETBioAtla, Inc. (BCAB) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.46K Followers

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 26, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Bruce Mackle - Investor Relations, LifeSci Advisors
Jay Short - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder
Richard Waldron - Chief Financial Officer
Sheri Lydick - Chief Commercial Officer
Eric Sievers - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dev Prasad - Jefferies
Kaveri Pohlman - BTIG
Arthur He - H.C. Wainwright
Reni Benjamin - Citizens JMP Securities

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the BioAtla Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to introduce your host, Bruce Mackle, with LifeSci Advisors. Thank you, Mr. Mackle. You may begin.

Bruce Mackle

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. With me today on the phone from BioAtla are Dr. Jay Short, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder; and Richard Waldron, Chief Financial Officer.

Following today's call, Dr. Eric Sievers, Chief Medical Officer; and Sheri Lydick, Chief Commercial Officer, will join Jay and Rick for a short Q&A. Earlier this afternoon, BioAtla released financial results and a business update for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. A copy of the press release and corporate presentation are available on the company's website.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that statements made during this conference call will include forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding BioAtla's business plans and prospects and whether it's clinical trials will support registration, plans to form collaborations and other strategic partnerships for selected assets; results, conduct, progress and timing of its research and development programs in clinical trials; expectations with respect to enrollment and dosing in its clinical trials, plans and expectations regarding future data updates, clinical

