The stock looks expensive, yet transport company XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is a Quant star, a Strong Buy.

Quant is a SeekingAlpha algorithm that identifies “stocks with the strongest collective value, growth, profitability, EPS Revisions, and price momentum metrics vs. the peer sector.” Over the past 15 years, its Strong Buy recommendations have outperformed the S&P 500’s Total Return Index:

XPO Comparative Chart (SeekingAlpha )

By analyzing the five main components comprising the rating, we will show that XPO should continue to reward shareholders in coming years.

About XPO

It is a less-than-truckload [LTL] transportation company with 13,000 drivers, 40,000 tractors and trailers, and 293 service centers in the U.S., according to its website. It also operates in Europe, but on a smaller scale. The corporate profile claims, “We help companies to de-risk their supply chains by moving their goods using cutting-edge technology.”

In 2021 and 2022, it embarked on a new strategy that separated its asset-heavy and asset-light operations. The asset-light businesses were spun out as GXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO) and RXO, Inc. (RXO).

In his April 2023 letter to stockholders, Executive Chairman Brad Jacobs wrote, “Today, XPO in North America is purely an LTL business, with the goal of creating significantly more stock appreciation over time. This is central to the strategic plan for three divestitures we announced in March 2022.”

It also adopted what it calls LTL 2.0, which is based on four pillars: Providing best-in-class service, investing in its network for the long term, accelerating yield growth, and driving cost efficiencies.

In the Q4 and full-year 2023 earnings release, CEO Mario Harik noted, “It was gratifying to see our strategy take root in 2023, XPO’s first full year as a standalone LTL company in North America.”

Highlights for the full year included:

Revenue up 0.3% to $7.744 billion,

Operating income increased 16.2% to $438 million,

Net income fell by 71.6%, to $189 million because of losses from discontinued operations,

Diluted earnings per share plunged from $5.76 to $1.60 per share, again because of discontinued operations.

To some extent, recent price increases were supported by the closing of Yellow Corporation at the end of July 2023. It had been a major player in the LTL business, and its closing led to XPO acquiring a number of its service centers.

At the close of trading on March 26, 2024, its share price was $122.87, and it had a market cap of $14.41 billion.

About the Quant system

According to the developer of Quant Ratings, they are “an objective, unemotional evaluation of each stock based on data, such as the company’s financial statements, the stock’s price performance, and analysts’ estimates of the company’s future revenue and earnings. Over 100 metrics for each stock are compared to the same metrics for the other stocks in its sector.”

While we don’t have access to those 100+ metrics, we can analyze XPO through the five factors, which presumably capture all those metrics: Value, Growth, Profitability, Momentum, and EPS revisions:

XPO Factor Grades table (SeekingAlpha )

In addition to comparing XPO to the Industrials sector, we will also compare it with four leading LTL operators in the U.S.:

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) - LTL and expedited transportation.

FedEx Corporation (FDX): In addition to LTL, it offers ecommerce and business services.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): integrated logistics, including LTL, operates as both an asset-heavy and asset-light.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., (KNX): Truckload, LTL, logistics, and intermodal.

Value

Seeing its recent price growth should make us cautious about its valuation, over multiple measures:

P/E Non-GAAP [FWD] 42.59 versus 19.89 for the Industrials sector median.

PEG non-GAAP [FWD] 2.95 as compared to 1.73 for the sector median.

EV/EBITDA [FWD] 14.67, while the sector median comes in at 11.66.

Yet, there may be method in the apparent madness of bidding up the price of the stock. A dash of share price context helps us understand what is happening; here is a 10-year price chart:

XPO 10-year price chart (SeekingAlpha )

The price dropped from a high of $53.71 on August 16, 2021 to a low of $26.45 on September 30, 2022. Since then, the price has risen significantly.

Note the upward slope between March 2020 and August 2021; the slope doesn't look that steep on the chart, but the price rose from $18.42 to $52.46 over that period. That's a nearly three-fold increase.

Mentally extend that roughly 16-month-long line to early 2024, and a technical analyst might argue that the current price is really a correction or reversion to the mean.

And a scan of the ownership information shows institutional investors, the so-called “smart money,” own 88.20% of the shares outstanding. Since they are mainly long-term, buy-and-hold investors, they must see more price appreciation ahead.

Based on the technical and ownership details, I believe XPO is fairly valued now, and the price will continue to rise. Therefore, I would upgrade the D+ grade that is provided to perhaps a B (I can't be more specific because I don't know the individual factors leading to each grade).

Here’s what happened with earnings in 2023 and quarterly estimates for 2024:

XPO - EPS Chart (SeekingAlpha )

The Wall Street analysts who provided estimates for this year and 2025 have provided these EPS targets:

XPO EPS Estimates (SeekingAlpha )

Because share prices ultimately reflect earnings, I expect the share price to rise by about 20.5% by the end of this year. That would take it to $148.06 and given the size of the increase, I am rating it a Strong Buy.

Growth

XPO’s critical growth measures are strong, and it generally outperforms its LTL competitors:

XPO Comparative Growth (author chart)

While FedEx outperforms XPO on two of three year-over-year growth metrics, it falls well behind on forward metrics. Note, too, how poorly ArcBest and Knight Swift have performed on both YoY and FWD terms.

Investors also will find an increasing gap between XPO’s forward revenue growth rate (5.04%) and its EBITDA rate (13.52%) and EPS diluted growth rate (11.15%). When earnings grow more quickly than revenue, then the company is becoming more efficient and/or more effective. It is turning more of its revenue into profits.

On the Q4 earnings call, CEO Mario Harik reported on several initiatives that are reducing costs. They include increases in labor productivity and insourcing of some line haul that had previously been outsourced. It also reduced its damage claims ratio to 0.30% from 1.20% in 2021.

He also said that with their purchase of 28 Yellow service centers, most of which are in cities where XPO is already located, will also enhance yield growth. The transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings and its operating ratio in 2025.

Profitability

XPO is not as strong a contender when it comes to profit margins:

XPO Profitability Table (author table)

There’s not a single negative margin among all five companies, indicating LTL shipping is an attractive industry. On the earnings call, Harik confirmed that, “If you look at our industry, it's been historically capacity constrained. If you go back before Yellow ceased operations, we didn't have enough capacity versus the demand that was out there.” Capacity constraints provide LTL companies with pricing opportunities.

Wall Street analysts apparently expect that situation to continue, as the projected year-over-year EPS growth of 43.73% in 2024, 59.55% in 2025, and 20.12% in 2026.

Again, I would give the company a B rather than a D+.

Momentum

XPO is a runaway winner when compared with its LTL peers and the Industrials sector:

XPO Momentum table (author table)

What’s driving this momentum? The most obvious candidate is the earnings expectations for the remainder of this year and 2025. As noted, analysts expect growth of 20.49% over the remainder of this year and 37.79% in 2025.

And if it’s true, as I argued above, that price is correcting to the upside, then there’s still room for more growth.

EPS Revisions

Of the 18 analysts who provided revisions in the last three months, 10 predicted earnings would increase, while eight published downward revisions. The split was more dramatic and bearish on revenue, with five providing ups and 10 providing downs.

Overall, the consensus revenue revisions have mostly trended down:

XPO Revenue Revisions (author table)

The first significant drop occurred in August 2021, just days after a strong earnings report.

The second drop occurred in November 2022, and again in the wake of a robust quarterly report.

Turning to EPS, the following table shows that XPO is the best among the five LTL carriers discussed here:

XPO Earnings Revisions (author table)

Indeed, the contrast is quite apparent when comparing Old Dominion and Knight-Swift, which have uniformly negative numbers.

Taking a historical view, we see that analysts became more bearish in July 2022:

XPO Historical Earnings Revisions (SeekingAlpha )

As with revenue, earnings revisions in August 2021 fell, then leveled out until the end of August 2022. In the latter month, bearishness sentiment struck again. That trend continued until August 2023 when news of Yellow’s demise prompted slight growth in the revisions.

Risk factors

The trucking and transportation industry, as a whole, are affected by economic cycles and random events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, it may experience lower volumes, its customers may get into financial distress, or its suppliers may be unable to deliver. To some extent, these concerns are lessened by capacity constraints in the LTL industry.

XPO is considering the sale or divestment of its European operations. Failure to do so successfully could lead to unexpected costs or have other financial implications. Still, the company has just successfully spun off two pieces of its business, and so there are reasonably good odds they will do so again.

Institutional investors own more than 88% of shares outstanding. Should some of these investors push for strategic or tactical changes, there is a danger that the voices of individual investors might not be heard. On the other hand, heavy institutional ownership can have a stabilizing effect on operations and share prices.

Because XPO has European operations, there is the risk of geopolitical turmoil (especially if Russia invades other Eastern European countries) and currency exchange rates. Significant changes in exchange rates can affect bottom-line results.

Fuel is one of the major costs of revenue, and of course, fuel prices fluctuate, sometimes wildly. If the company is unable to pass along those costs through fuel surcharges or higher rates, it will have weaker financial results. Again, there is some buffering through capacity constraints.

Conclusion

XPO, Inc. is a major force in the LTL transport universe and, from an investor’s perspective, the most promising of the five companies we have covered.

In the past few years, it has focused its business on less-than-truckload operations and spun off its logistics and brokerage businesses. While growing its business, it is also reducing costs, improving customer service, and more to improve shareholder value.

I consider the stock to be fairly priced and expect the price to grow to just under $150, and thus consider it a Strong Buy. Therefore, I also believe that the Quant Strong Buy rating is also warranted.