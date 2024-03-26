Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XPO: Fairly Priced And Poised For More Growth

Mar. 26, 2024 8:31 PM ETXPO, Inc. (XPO) Stock
Robert F. Abbott profile picture
Robert F. Abbott
748 Followers

Summary

  • XPO, Inc. is a Quant star and a Strong Buy based on its own strength and comparison with other trucking companies.
  • It is a less-than-truckload transportation company that now focuses on its asset-heavy operations, an industry that is often capacity-constrained.
  • XPO is expected to continue rewarding shareholders in the coming years based on its estimated earnings growth.
Trucks at an XPO Logistics distribution point in San Jose, California

Sundry Photography

Thesis

The stock looks expensive, yet transport company XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is a Quant star, a Strong Buy.

Quant is a SeekingAlpha algorithm that identifies “stocks with the strongest collective value, growth, profitability, EPS Revisions, and price momentum metrics vs. the peer sector.” Over the past 15

This article was written by

Robert F. Abbott profile picture
Robert F. Abbott
748 Followers
Robert F. Abbott has been investing his family’s accounts since 1995, and in 2010 added options, mainly covered calls and collars with long stocks. He is a freelance writer, and his projects include a website that provides information for new and intermediate-level mutual fund investors. A resident of Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, Robert has earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XPO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XPO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XPO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News