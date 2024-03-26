Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FedEx Post Earnings: Stock Jumps On Better Express Margins

Mar. 26, 2024 7:40 PM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX) Stock1 Comment
Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.94K Followers

Summary

  • FedEx reported their fiscal Q3 ’24 financial results after the bell last Thursday night, and while revenue missed estimates, EPS was well ahead of consensus, as was operating income.
  • Revenue fell 2% YoY, while operating income for FDX rose 16% YoY, and EPS rose 13%.
  • For fiscal Q4 ’24, which will be reported in June ’24, FDX is expected to grow revenue 1% YoY, operating income 6%, and EPS 8% YoY.

Fedex To Cut 10 Percent Of Its Executive Level Positions

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) reported their fiscal Q3 ’24 financial results after the bell last Thursday night, March 21st, and while revenue missed estimates, EPS was well ahead of consensus, as was operating income. Revenue fell 2% YoY, while operating income for FDX rose

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.94K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

About FDX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FDX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FDX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News