Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

If you're an investor focused on building your income stream, then you should be loving the bear market the REIT sector has been in for the last 2 years. While it's hard to watch your brokerage account balance dwindle over time, your income stream should be growing. For me, the price doesn't matter as much as I believe the prices of these stocks will be much higher over time.

I can't predict exactly when, or even if they will be higher. But with rates expected to decline soon, the window of opportunity is seemingly coming to a close to buy quality REITs at discount prices. One I think income-focused investors should be considering is the high-quality REIT, American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT). And in this article, I discuss why they are a perfect buy for income investors.

Previous Thesis

I last covered American Assets Trust in an article back in January titled: American Assets Trust: A Quality REIT You May Want To Consider For The Back To Office Recovery. In it I discussed the headwinds the REIT had faced over the years due to the pandemic and the adopted work-from-home schedule many companies implemented since COVID.

Despite headwinds, AAT remained resilient. Additionally, according to their COO, a study by Resume Builder had stated that 90% of companies were scheduled to implement a return to office policy within the next 12 to 14 months.

Because of this, I thought the company was a good buy for the potential recovery. Since then, the share price has declined roughly 5% due to the higher for longer environment. There's also the uncertainty on when interest rates will be cut with most predicting the first cut in June.

Who Is American Assets Trust?

One reason I like AAT is the REIT is not just any REIT. They own quality real estate with most of the properties located in the Western part of the United States. Most of these properties are located in Southern California where the company is actually headquartered. Their portfolio consists of not only retail, but office, multi-family, and mixed-use properties as well.

I've had the luxury of visiting some of their properties here in San Diego, which prompted my initial analysis a few months ago. They also have properties located on the island of Oahu and Texas. Their properties are typically located in areas with high barriers to entry.

I like that they also target areas with high income. AAT targets properties with a household income of $100k within a 3-mile radius and a minimum of 50,000 people. Higher income means more revenue for their properties as consumers are likely to spend more due to less financial stress than cities with lower household income.

Latest Quarter

In my last thesis, I predicted AAT would bring in FFO in a range of $0.55 - $0.62 for Q4. This was slightly higher than the $0.55 consensus analysts had for the REIT. And although it was lower than the previous 3 quarters, AAT's FFO was near the middle of my target bringing in FFO of $0.57. This was down from $0.66 in the first quarter and $0.59 in Q3.

However, revenue grew quarter-over-quarter to $112.5 million, up from $111.2 million, and $107.75 million in Q1. Their FFO decline was attributed to lower revenue at Embassy Suites in Waikiki. As a military veteran previously stationed in Oahu, I noticed this seemed a normal trend as tourism slows down quite a bit in certain parts of the year.

Author creation

Higher inflation likely also played a part as well as consumers are faced with tighter spending due to the Fed's tightening cycle and rates remaining higher. But with this seemingly coming to an end, it should be a catalyst for the REIT as tourism will likely rebound as financial pressures ease. Management addressed this during Q4 earnings, stating they expect this to tick back up in the coming months.

Furthermore, they managed to achieve same-store NOI growth of 4.5% for the full-year, once again showing its resiliency despite the challenging economic backdrop for REITs. Revenue grew 4% year-over-year.

2024 Headwinds

Despite the nice growth for 2023, the REIT is expecting continued headwinds for the company with NOI expected to decline due to office tenants taking longer to make leasing decisions. They also expect decelerating rent growth in San Diego & Portland markets along with increased operating expenses.

Because of this, their office and retail portfolio occupancies are expected to decrease to 84.3% and 93.9% respectively. At the end of 2023 these were 86% and 94.3%. Their multi-family portfolio was 94.3%. But, with interest rates expected to decline, AAT could see better numbers and the expected drop could be to manage investors' expectations.

Balance Sheet Strength

I touched on American Asset's Trust's balance sheet in my last article. They are investment-grade with a BBB rating and their debt maturities are pretty well-laddered. One thing I was watching closely is their leverage level. They actually managed to de-leverage slightly, bringing this down to 6.5x from 6.6x at the end of Q3. And management is continuing to focus on bringing this down to their targeted range of 5.0x - 5.5x in the near future.

REITs use debt to fund growth and some of the higher-quality ones like Realty Income (O), Agree Realty (ADC), and NNN REIT (NNN) typically operate in the 5x - 5.5x range, which is where I like to see them. Agree Realty's was even lower at 4.3x compared to NNN's & Realty Income's 5.5x. But AAT's fixed-coverage charge ratio & liquidity levels were healthy 3.6x and a balance of $483 million that included $83 million in cash.

Furthermore, their debt maturities for 2024 are manageable with only $100 million due this upcoming July. However, they have more than 3x due in 2025 with the amount totaling $425 million. These had a weighted-average interest rate of 3.8% & 5.0%, respectively.

AAT supplemental

Dividend Increase

Even with headwinds expected this year, AAT still increased the dividend 2% to $0.335. And with FFO of $2.40 for the full-year, this is well-covered. AAT's funds available for distribution for the full-year was $133,420 while they paid out $101,571 or $1.32 in dividends giving them a safe payout ratio of roughly 76%.

This gives them ample room for future dividend increases. This also means the REIT retained a healthy amount of capital to reinvest back into the business. I like to see REITs with lower payout ratios, typically below 80% although they are required to pay out most of their earnings in the form of dividends.

As previously mentioned discussing 2024 headwinds, management also expects their FFO to be impacted coming in lower than 2023's $2.40. For the full-year FFO is expected to be in a range of $2.19 to $2.33 with a mid-point of $2.26. Despite this, the annualized dividend of $1.34 will likely remain safe even if FFO comes in on the lower end of guidance. But similar to 2023, I expect the goal post to move to the right regarding FFO guidance.

Valuation

At a current price of $21.26 at the time of writing, this gives American Assets Trust a P/FFO ratio of less than 9x. This is well-below the sector average and AAT's 5-year average of 18.7x. The big reason for the drop besides interest rates is the REIT's office properties.

Office REITs have suffered more than peers due to the hybrid work schedule and uncertainty surrounding the back to office recovery. But I do suspect more and more businesses will require employees back into the office in the near to medium term according to a recent study.

And this, along with declining rates, should push their share price higher in the foreseeable future. Before COVID the stock was trading near $50 a share and although Wall Street currently rates them a hold, I think AAT is a compelling buy with great upside potential. Using the Dividend Discount Model, I have a price target of nearly $27, offering investors double-digit upside from the current price.

Author DDM

With REITs typically being looked at as bond proxies and offering lower growth, I decided to be conservative with an expected growth rate of 3.0%, lower than their 5-year average and a lower WACC to manage expectations. Even with that, AAT still offers nice upside and for those looking for income while they wait for lower rates and the office recovery. American Assets Trust is the perfect play in my opinion because of their resiliency and well-covered dividend.

Risks

I think the largest risk for the company continues to be the back to office recovery. While this is expected to be a tailwind in the foreseeable future, there's still a lot of uncertainty on when employees will be required back into the office.

For some, the hybrid work environment may be permanent and as previously mentioned, office tenants are taking longer to make decisions regarding re-leasing. This will also continue to suppress the share price as well and AAT could see a slower price recovery than other peers, like Realty Income & Agree Realty, whose share prices are expected to recover with interest rates declining in the near future.

Bottom Line

Although their share price may recover slower than some peers due to their office property segment, AAT is a well-managed REIT that offers income investors a compelling buying opportunity at the current price at a P/FFO ratio of less than 9.0x. This is well below the sector average and the dividend is well-covered with a payout ratio of 76% currently.

Additionally, their balance sheet is strong with manageable debt maturities this year. And despite expected headwinds, I expect American Assets Trust to remain resilient while navigating the current macro environment. With their strong dividend coverage and resiliency, I continue to rate American Assets Trust a buy.