Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.46K Followers

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 26, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Susan Pietropaolo - Managing Director-Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
William Rice - Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Fletcher Payne - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Rafael Bejar - Senior Vice President & Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Soumit Roy - Jones Research

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Jonathan and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to Aptose Biosciences Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call may be recorded.

And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Susan Pietropaolo. Please go ahead.

Susan Pietropaolo

Thank you, Jonathan. Good afternoon and welcome to the Aptose Biosciences conference call to discuss financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. Earlier today, Aptose issued a press release relating to these financial results. The news release as well as related SEC filings are accessible on Aptose website.

Joining me on today's call are Dr. William Rice, Chairman, President and CEO; Dr. Rafael Bejar, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer; and Mr. Fletcher Payne, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we proceed, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect Aptose's current expectations regarding future events. They are not guarantees of performance, and it is possible that actual results and performance could differ materially from these stated expectations. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that

Recommended For You

About APTO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on APTO

Trending Analysis

Trending News