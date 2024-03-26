Justin Sullivan

Questions arise concerning the strength of the consumer. Despite a healthy labor with real wage gains, early-year indicators suggest that purse strings are being attended to more carefully.

Earnings reports from Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) and NIKE (NKE) last week were particularly troubling in terms of those firms’ outlook for the balance of the year. With Fed Chair Powell now confirmed to be closely monitoring the state of the employment market, the spotlight will continue to be on Retail Sales figures and consumer trends.

I reiterate my hold rating on LULU. I see the once-hot Apparel, Accessories, and Luxury Goods industry company as near fair value while its technicals show weakness. Broadly speaking, the Consumer Discretionary sector is among the weakest areas of the S&P 500 so far this year.

Consumer Stocks Wavering Amid Market Strength in 2024

According to Bank of America Global Research, lululemon is a Vancouver, Canada-based specialty retailer that sells technical, high-quality, and premium-priced athletic apparel through its own stores and websites. Founded in 1998 in Vancouver, Canada, lululemon now has 600 stores in Canada, the U.S., Asia, Europe, and Australia and is poised for significant expansion.

It was a slow start to 2024, as per LULU’s Q4 report. Macro pressures were said to weigh on the popular apparel company. Stockouts among certain products also cast negative pressure on earnings. While the firm did beat, issuing fourth-quarter GAAP EPS of $5.29, $0.26 above the consensus estimate with a 16% rise in year-on-year revenue, it was a tepid outlook that resulted in one of the stock’s worst post-earnings performances in its history. Implied volatility remains lofty near 30%.

LULU sees Q1 2024 net revenue to be in the range of $2.175 billion to $2.2 billion, below the $2.26 consensus. Diluted EPS was also guided softly for the quarter that’s underway while full-year numbers were notable light. The firm does have a solid pipeline of products along with ongoing penetration into China, which could auger for EPS upside, broader issues seem to be at the forefront of analysts and investors. It will be key to monitor sales trends in its footwear collection, which has been well-received thus far.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings growth slowing to just 10% this year after more than 20% annualized growth in FY 2023 and 2024. Out-year EPS is seen surpassing $15 while 2027 non-GAAP per-share earnings may approach $18. With low-teens EPS growth now the new norm, we must rethink the valuation, but sales growth is forecast to hum along in the 10% to 13% range.

Lululemon: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

If we assume normalized EPS growth of 12% and assume the stock’s historical PEG ratio near 2.4, then a 28x to 29x P/E is appropriate. Based on expected operating EPS over the next 12 months of $14.50, then we are talking about a low $400s stock today, not too far from fair value.

LULU: Valuations Turn Lower, Remain At a Premium

Compared to its peers, LULU features a premium valuation, but still strong top and bottom-line growth remains rather attractive. Profitability trends have been strong, but the weak set of guidance figures in the most recent quarterly report cast shade on how earnings and free cash flow will verify over the periods ahead. EPS revisions have turned weaker while share-price momentum has inflected lower while some old-school retailers, like Gap (GPS) and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) soar.

Competitor Analysis

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q1 earnings date of Thursday, May 30 AMC. The company will also report same-store sales data that evening.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Technical Take

With shares near where I see fair value, LULU’s momentum has plummeted. Notice in the chart below that after notching an all-time high above $500 late last year, the stock fell below the previous peak from November 2021. That makes for a potential bearish false breakout. “From false moves come fast moves,” as technicians are wont to say. I see support in the $355 to $360 range, but the breakdown under the long-term 200-day moving average is a negative sign.

The 200dma had been a point of buying since June of last year before the Q4 report. The bulls were unable to muster much of a bounce back after the bearish initial response to the quarterly numbers, leading to an RSI momentum reading now under 30 for the first time since a share-price drop around earnings in May last year. A gap now lingers just under $500, so if trends improve, an air pocket on the chart could be an opportunity for the bulls. With shares now back into the consolidation range from 2022 through much of last year, I expect a battle between the bulls and bears to ensue.

For now, the chart is broken in the short run with support in the mid-$300s.

LULU: Bearish False Breakout, Support in the Mid-$300s

The Bottom Line

I reiterate a hold rating on LULU. I see the stock close to intrinsic value while its technicals took a major blow post-earnings last week and as selling pressure has persisted this week.