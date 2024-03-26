Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Verizon: Poised For Strong Upside After The Fed Cuts Rates

Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
11.63K Followers

Summary

  • Verizon stock has rebounded from 52-week lows and has future upside potential.
  • The stock's correlation with the Fed Funds Rate suggests it could rise as interest rates drop.
  • Earnings estimates show some growth, and paying down debt could create long-term value for shareholders.

Verizon"s Quarterly Earnings Beat Expectations

Justin Sullivan

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) is a U.S. based communications company and a giant in the industry. A few months ago, this stock was making 52-week lows and trading at what seemed to be highly irrational levels. The selling pressure seemed to

This article was written by

Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
11.63K Followers
Long-time stock market investor focused on strategic buying opportunities with dividend and value stocks. This investment strategy has resulted in a near 5 star rating on Tipranks.com and over 9,000 followers on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Twitter for my latest trading ideas: @Hawkinvest1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News