I have been bullish on the MLP sector for some time, even when the calls for displacing traditional energy sources were more abundant than they are today. The sector has had a phenomenal year as the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) has appreciated by 25.93% over the past year while paying $3.45 in dividend income, which is a 9.26% yield on the cost of shares when they traded for $37.26 this time last year. I have been indicating through several articles on Seeking Alpha that the MLP sector looked undervalued, and I was specifically interested in Energy Transfer (ET), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), and MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). These companies have provided a great combination of appreciation and income over the past year, but after the rally, the room for some MLPs to run is getting a lot shorter. While I am still a fan of MPLX, it's no longer a strong buy in my opinion. After exceeding pre-pandemic levels, and appreciating by 19.62% in the past year, the valuation isn't as enticing as it once was. I think MLPX is a phenomenal company that will continue to be a strong investment to generate income, but I feel the valuation is reaching a top for the time being. While in my last article, I rated MPLX a strong buy, I am bringing my rating down to hold as I think much of the upside is now priced in.

Following up on my previous article about MPLX

On 12/19/23, I wrote an article on MPLX (can be read here) where I discussed why I felt MPLX was still undervalued as it increased its distribution once again. Since then, its units have appreciated by 11.49%, which has outpaced the S&P 500's appreciation of 10.26%. When the distributions from MPLX are factored in, its total return is 13.99% since 12/19/23. I am following up on my previous article because I am no longer very bullish on MPLX and think the valuation is reaching a temporary top. I still think MPLX is a strong income play, and I am neutral on its units now, but I won't become bullish again unless its units retrace or its profitability increases to the point where it trades at a more enticing valuation.

Risks to my investment thesis regarding MPLX

While I still believe that MPLX will continue to be a strong income-producing entity for investors, there are risks to my investment thesis. By going from very bullish to neutral, I am indicating that most of the upside is priced based on its current fundamentals. The first risk is opportunity cost as units of MPLX could follow the current momentum and continue higher. The second risk for holding MPLX is that units could retrace, and the recent gains could erode over time. MPLX is dependent on the domestic energy demand and commodity pricing. If a scenario occurs where the demand for traditional sources of energy declines, it would directly impact MPLX as its revenue is tied to transporting crude and refined products. There are also potential regulation risks from new federal, state, and local mandates regarding traditional sources of energy.

Why I feel MPLX will continue to be a strong income producer for investors

The Fed commentary from Fed Chair Powell at the March FOMC meeting was dovish, and the markets are responding well. While we didn't get the first rate cut at the March meeting, Fed Chair Powell signaled that rate cuts were likely to start in the 2nd half of 2024 as they still see a 4.6% median rate by end of year. The door was left open to keep rates where they are for a while longer and even increase them if the data warrants it, the long-term trajectory is downward. When it looked like the Fed could cut rates in March, the risk-free rate of return declined significantly, with a 10-year drop from a 5% yield to around 3.81% from the end of October to the end of December. Once it looked as if rates would stay higher for longer, the 10-year started ticking higher and is back at 4.25%, which is still significantly lower than the 5% it reached in October. There is currently $6.36 trillion sitting on the sidelines in money market accounts, which can still yield up to 5.3%, but in many cases, rates are between 4-5%. While 2024 is still up for debate as to how many rate cuts we actually get, the long-term projection sees rates falling over the next several years. This should make income-producing stocks more exciting as there is a good chance capital will flow out of risk-free assets into the equity market to generate income.

In 2023, MPLX generated $5.34 billion in distributable cash flow (DCF). This was an increase of 7.21% ($359 million) YoY. MPLX paid $3.3 billion in distributions to their common and preferred unitholders. MPLX retained $2.04 billion (38.38%) of its DCF which is used for organic growth and other endeavors. For investors who would rather look at things from an Adjusted Free Cash Flow (AFCF) perspective, MPLX generated $5.4 billion in cash from operations and used $1.25 billion for investing activities. After its distributions to noncontrolling interests, cash used for investing activities, and contributions from Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) MPLX generated $4.14 billion in AFCF. After its distributions were paid to its common and preferred unitholders, MPLX was left with $839 million. Based on its current profitability level, MPLX looks as if it's in a position to continue paying its large distributions without a problem while having the retained cash to continue annualized distribution increases.

MPLX has provided unitholders with 10 consecutive years of distribution increases as the quarterly distribution has increased by 380.50% from $0.18 to $0.85. MPLX currently pays an annualized distribution of $3.40 per unit, which is an 8.32% yield. MPLX has been a distribution growth machine. Its last quarterly increase in November of 2023 was 8.97%, and the distribution went from $0.78 to $0.85. In November of 2022, MPLX increased its distribution by 9.86%, going from $0.71 to $0.78. Since its inception, MPLX has paid $26.46 in distribution income, and it has increased its quarterly distribution 31 times. There is more than enough room left in their AFCF after distributions and cash used in investing activities to continue increasing the distributions on an annual basis. When the Fed starts its rate-cutting cycle, the risk-free rate of return is bound to decline, and based on the Fed dot plot, it looks as if we will have several years of declining rates. Companies such as MPLX could be a strong alternative to bonds as its track record for generating income is impeccable, and investors are likely to see further distribution growth while the yield on risk-free assets decline. I think MPLX will continue to be a strong income producer even if its unit price has appreciated to what I would consider the top range of its valuation.

Why I am changing my view to neutral from very bullish on MPLX

At some point, valuations can get expensive. While I don't feel that the valuation for MPLX is egregious, I also don't think there is nearly as much upside over the next year as I once did. MPLX is a solid MLP and should continue to be an income-producing champion, but I think it's time to give a neutral rating to its units. MPLX has continued to appreciate it, and it's caused the valuation of specific metrics that I look at to expand past my desired levels.

When I compare MPLX to ET, EPD, PAA, and Kinder Morgan (KMI), it doesn't look as attractive as it once was. I have added KMI because it's one of the largest pipeline companies, and while it doesn't have an MLP structure, the business model is similar. When I look at these companies from an enterprise value (EV) to Adjusted EBITDA ratio, MPLX now has the largest multiple. The EV to Adjusted EBITDA peer group average is 8.72x, and it's hard for me to get excited about MPLX when it's trading at 9.62x its Adjusted EBITDA from an EV perspective. When I look at the market cap to Adjusted EBITDA ratios, the peer group average is 5.2x while MPLX trades at 6.59x. MPLX is trading at a high valuation on both valuation metrics based on their annualized Adjusted EBITDA.

When I look at the market cap to DCF ratio the peer group trades at 7.59x their DCF while MPLX trades at 7.88x its DCF. MPLX is much closer to the average in this metric rather than looking at the Adjusted EBITDA, but when I look at all 3 valuation metrics on profitability, MPLX doesn't look as attractive as it once did. Its distribution yield is still the highest in the group at 8.32%, but I would rather sacrifice a bit of yield for a better valuation. Based on the metrics, it's hard to remain bullish on MPLX continuing to appreciate. I think it will continue to be great for income, but I think its valuation is a bit stretched at these levels.

Conclusion

While I believe that income-producing companies are going to become more popular over the next year, I feel that MPLX units are approaching the top of their range. MPLX is a solid MLP and should continue to produce large amounts of income for its investors, but I think there are better opportunities, such as ET for deploying new capital. I'll become bullish again on MPLX units if there is a retracement in the unit price or if their Adjusted EBITDA and DCF increase to the point where it makes the valuations more enticing. For now, I think investors can enjoy the large amounts of income being generated by MPLX and see how the next several earnings reports come in. I think MPLX at these levels is a hold and add to the position on retracements.